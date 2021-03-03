Calls for Cuomo to resign mount with third accuser

‘SO CONFUSED’: Anna Ruch’s account has fueled broader calls for the New York governor to step down, including from some lawmakers in his own party

AP, NEW YORK





Calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Monday intensified after a third woman accused him of offensive behavior, saying that he had touched her face and back, and asked to kiss her moments after they met at a wedding reception.

Anna Ruch late on Monday told the New York Times that she removed the governor’s hand from her back, but that he said she seemed “aggressive,” promptly putting his hands on her face and asking if he could kiss her.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch, now 33, told the Times, which published a photograph of the encounter showing the governor’s hands on her face.

Vocal New York organizing director Jawanza James Williams speaks to people gathered outside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to protest cuts to healthcare in New York City on Monday. Photo: AFP

“I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment,” Ruch added.

An e-mail seeking comment was sent to Ruch’s photography business. Her social media accounts are private. An e-mail was also sent to Cuomo’s administration for comment.

The account from Ruch, who worked as a photographer at the White House during former US president Barack Obama’s second term, made her the third woman to accuse Cuomo of touching her without permission, and fueled broader calls for Cuomo to step down, including from some in his own party.

The latest accusation follows sexual harassment allegations against the governor from two women who had worked for his administration, accounts that led New York’s independently elected attorney general to say that she was moving ahead with an investigation of his conduct.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James received a letter on Monday from Cuomo’s office authorizing her to take charge of the probe after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate.

The letter enables James to deputize an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry with full subpoena power.

The findings are to be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

Cuomo has maintained that he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, rejected Cuomo’s attempted apology in which he excused his behavior as “playful,” saying on Monday that the governor has “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”

Bennett, who alleges Cuomo quizzed her about her sex life and asked whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man, wrote on Twitter that “abusers — particularly those with tremendous amounts of power — are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences.”