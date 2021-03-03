COVID-19: Virus fuels attacks on health workers

‘I’VE LIVED IT’: Following two assaults, nurses at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Nigeria, stopped treating patients, demanding that the hospital first improve security

Two Nigerian nurses were attacked by the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient. The first had a bone fractured and her hair ripped out, while the second was beaten into a coma.

Following the assaults, nurses at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo stopped treating patients, demanding that the hospital improve security. Almost two weeks passed before they returned to work with armed guards posted around the clock.

“We don’t give life. It is God that gives life. We only care or we manage,” said Francis Ajibola, a local leader with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives.

Nurses and supporters in Owo, Nigeria, participate in a march on Feb. 7 demanding that the Federal Medical Centre provide security for its staff after two nurses were were attacked by the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient. Photo: AP

The attack in Nigeria early last month is just one of many on health workers globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report published yesterday by the Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center identified more than 1,100 threats or acts of violence against healthcare workers and facilities last year.

Researchers found that about 400 of those attacks were related to COVID-19, many motivated by fear or frustration, underscoring the dangers surrounding healthcare workers at a time when they are needed most.

A still image provided by nurse Angeles Carrillo Mercado shows a man throwing hot coffee on her and threatening her after she escorted his children out of a COVID-19 ward in San Francisco del Rincon, Mexico, on June 9 last year because they were not wearing masks. Photo: Angeles Carrillo Mercado via AP

Insecurity Insight defines a healthcare attack as any physical violence against or intimidation of healthcare workers or settings, and uses online news agencies, humanitarian groups and social media posts to track incidents around the world.

“Our jobs in the emergency department and in hospitals have gotten exponentially more stressful and difficult — and that’s at baseline, even when people are super supportive,” said Rohini Haar, a research fellow at the Human Rights Center and an emergency physician in Oakland, California.

“To do that work and to do it with commitment while being attacked or with the fear of being attacked is heartbreaking to me,” Haar added.

Experts say that many attacks are rooted in fear or mistrust, as family members react to a relative’s death or a community responds to uncertainty around a disease — COVID-19 has amplified those tensions.

Ligia Kantun has worked as a nurse for 40 years in Mexico and never felt threatened until last spring.

As she was leaving a hospital in Merida in April, she heard someone shout: “Infected.”

She was drenched in hot coffee before she could turn around.

“When I got home 10 minutes later, my daughter was waiting for me and I hugged her crying, all scared, thinking: ‘How is it possible that they have done this to me?’” she said.

Many people in Mexico at the time thought that healthcare workers wore the same uniforms in public that they wore when treating COVID-19 patients, Kantun said.

“That ignorance was what made them act that way,” she said.

Researchers saw the most attacks last spring and summer as COVID-19 swept across the globe. Yet recent events from Nigeria to the Netherlands, where in January rioters set fire to a COVID-19 testing center, prove that the threat remains.

Haar said that she expected healthcare workers to be widely celebrated for their lifesaving work during the pandemic, just as Italians sang tributes to doctors during the lockdown.

“But actually that didn’t happen in many, many places,” she said. “There’s actually more fear, more distrust, and attacks grew rather than decreased.”

Many attacks might have gone undetected because they are never reported to police or in the media.

Insecurity Insight scrambled to expand its monitoring as a flood of attacks were detected in countries that have traditionally been safe for health workers, director Christina Wille said.

For example, in the US, researchers counted about a dozen threats to healthcare workers last year.

Several incidents involved the injury or arrest of street medics during Black Lives Matter protests.

“I think in the US the culture has been more of trusting health workers,” Haar said. “There hasn’t been a longstanding conflict where there’s been a dissonance between health workers and the community.”

Yet health workers in the US are still subject to great risk. Hospital employees in the US are nearly six times as likely as the average worker to be the victim of an intentional injury, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said, and last month, a Minnesota medical assistant was killed during a shooting at a clinic by a former patient unhappy with his treatment.

Kantun said that she went almost eight months after the attack in April last year without wearing her nursing scrubs in public.

Now, one year into the pandemic, she feels health workers are more respected, but she still worries.

“I’ve had that fear of going out and finding my car scratched, or my car window broken,” she said. “I do have that fear, since I lived it.”