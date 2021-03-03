Duterte dismisses ambassador seen assaulting staff

AP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has fired his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipina household worker.

Duterte on Monday night said he had approved a recommendation to fire Marichu Mauro, revoke her retirement benefits and disqualify her from public office for life.

The decision comes as Duterte pushes a campaign against official abuses and corruption in his last full year in power.

Mauro was recalled from Brazil in October last year after the video, reportedly taken from security cameras in the ambassador’s residence in Brasilia and shown by a Brazilian news agency, showed a woman attacking somebody who appeared to be a housekeeper.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said at the time that the unidentified victim had returned to the Philippines and that it was trying to reach her amid an investigation.

Mauro has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Duterte has been reading the names of government employees and officers implicated in graft and corruption in his TV appearances to highlight his campaign against abuses and irregularities.

However, the president, a former government prosecutor who has threatened drug suspects with death and is known for his expletive-laden outbursts, has faced criticisms for abusive behavior himself.

In his televised remarks on Monday night, Duterte lashed out at Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo for criticizing the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination campaign.

“You seem to have an angel face, but a devilish mind,” he said, calling Robredo’s stance “idiotic” in his rambling speech.

Fuming at what he said was Robredo’s reminder that healthworkers should be treated well, Duterte said: “You can die, but I will never abandon the frontliners and you do not need to really be redundant about it.”

Addressing erring government workers, Duterte threatened to slap and humiliate them. In a televised speech last week, he suggested that the hands of erring antinarcotics agents be smashed with a hammer to teach them a lesson.

“When I tell the secretary ‘leave us alone,’ you will get hit. I humiliate people, especially those who steal money from government,” Duterte said on Monday.

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said publicly humiliating government employees and officials who are being prosecuted for graft and corruption by reading their names on TV in a shame campaign breaches their right to a presumption of innocence, due process and fair trial.