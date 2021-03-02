World News Quick Take

Agencies





IRAN

Tehran denies attacking ship

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday “strongly” rejected accusations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran was behind an attack on the Israeli ship MV Helios Ray on Thursday on the Gulf of Oman. “We strongly deny this accusation,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference, adding that Netanyahu is suffering from “an obsession with Iran.” The ship was traveling from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when the blast occurred on Thursday, the London-based Dryad Global Maritime security group. It was not clear what caused the explosion, but it did not cause any casualties among the crew or damage to the engine.

TURKEY

Punish Saudi prince: critic

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi yesterday called for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to be punished after a US intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributor, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A US intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved — but not the prince. “It is essential that the crown prince ... should be punished without delay,” Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter. “If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity.”

THAILAND

Rubber bullets hurt dozens

Dozens of Thai protesters and police were injured in violent clashes at an anti-government rally on Sunday, an emergency medical center said, as police yesterday acknowledged firing rubber bullets for the first time since protests started last year. Police also used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who marched on a military base in Bangkok, calling for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up direct command of the army unit housed there. Protesters threw bottles at police near barricades. “It was the first time rubber bullets were used,” Bangkok police chief Pakapong Pongpetra told reporters, claiming their use had been necessary to prevent the violence from escalating. The youth-led political movement is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and has broken taboos by calling for reform of the powerful monarchy.

CYPRUS

‘Satanic’ song upsets

A man has been charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance after barging onto the grounds of Cyprus Broadcasting Corp (CyBC) to protest what he said was the country’s “blasphemous” entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest, police said on Sunday. The man, who has not been named, was released after being charged with four counts, including being verbally abusive. Police said witnesses to Saturday’s incident told investigators the man verbally accosted employees outside the CyBC’s news department. He was apparently upset that the broadcaster had selected the song El Diablo (The Devil) performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou to represent Cyprus, since he said it was as an affront to Christianity. An association representing theologians who teach in high schools have also expressed their “disgust” over the song and called for it to be withdrawn because it “pledges life-long devotion and professes love for Satan,” Cyprus News Agency reported.