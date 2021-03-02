IRAN
Tehran denies attacking ship
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday “strongly” rejected accusations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran was behind an attack on the Israeli ship MV Helios Ray on Thursday on the Gulf of Oman. “We strongly deny this accusation,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference, adding that Netanyahu is suffering from “an obsession with Iran.” The ship was traveling from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when the blast occurred on Thursday, the London-based Dryad Global Maritime security group. It was not clear what caused the explosion, but it did not cause any casualties among the crew or damage to the engine.
TURKEY
Punish Saudi prince: critic
The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi yesterday called for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to be punished after a US intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post contributor, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A US intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved — but not the prince. “It is essential that the crown prince ... should be punished without delay,” Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter. “If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity.”
THAILAND
Rubber bullets hurt dozens
Dozens of Thai protesters and police were injured in violent clashes at an anti-government rally on Sunday, an emergency medical center said, as police yesterday acknowledged firing rubber bullets for the first time since protests started last year. Police also used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who marched on a military base in Bangkok, calling for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up direct command of the army unit housed there. Protesters threw bottles at police near barricades. “It was the first time rubber bullets were used,” Bangkok police chief Pakapong Pongpetra told reporters, claiming their use had been necessary to prevent the violence from escalating. The youth-led political movement is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and has broken taboos by calling for reform of the powerful monarchy.
CYPRUS
‘Satanic’ song upsets
A man has been charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance after barging onto the grounds of Cyprus Broadcasting Corp (CyBC) to protest what he said was the country’s “blasphemous” entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest, police said on Sunday. The man, who has not been named, was released after being charged with four counts, including being verbally abusive. Police said witnesses to Saturday’s incident told investigators the man verbally accosted employees outside the CyBC’s news department. He was apparently upset that the broadcaster had selected the song El Diablo (The Devil) performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou to represent Cyprus, since he said it was as an affront to Christianity. An association representing theologians who teach in high schools have also expressed their “disgust” over the song and called for it to be withdrawn because it “pledges life-long devotion and professes love for Satan,” Cyprus News Agency reported.
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another