Fossil fuel vehicles waste hundreds of times more raw material than their battery electric equivalents, according to a study that adds to evidence that the move away from gasoline and diesel cars would bring large net environmental benefits.
Only about 30kg of raw material would be lost over the lifecycle of a lithium ion battery used in electric vehicles (EVs) once recycling is taken into account, compared with 17,000 liters of oil, an analysis by Transport & Environment (T&E) showed.
A calculation of the resources used to make cars relative to their weight shows it is at least 300 times greater for oil-fueled cars.
Photo: Bloomberg
The campaign group said that battery EVs were superior to their gasoline and diesel counterparts across raw material demand, energy efficiency or cost — as well as eliminating exhaust emissions of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases.
The accelerating move to electric vehicles would entail environmental costs. Higher battery production would require more mining of minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.
However, the cost of oil extraction for fuel represents a much greater environmental toll, T&E said.
The report pointed to a “double standard” used when assessing the relative merits of electric and fossil fuel vehicles, which takes the use of oil for granted.
“When it comes to raw materials there is simply no comparison,” said Lucien Mathieu, a transport analyst at T&E and an author of the report. “Over its lifetime, an average fossil-fuel car burns the equivalent of a stack of oil barrels 25 stories high. If you take into account the recycling of battery materials, only around 30kg of metals would be lost — roughly the size of a football.”
Developments in battery technology would reduce the average amount of lithium, nickel and cobalt required for each vehicle, mitigating some of the increased demand for the materials, as well as lowering car prices.
At the same time, circular economy regulations requiring higher recycling rates could cut demand further.
T&E calculations suggest that battery electric cars would use 58 percent less energy than a gasoline car over its lifetime and emit 64 percent less carbon dioxide.
Emissions associated with EVs are mainly produced in the energy-intensive manufacturing of batteries, while the vast majority of emissions associated with internal combustion-engine cars come from its use.
Some makers of internal combustion engines have argued for the merits of cutting emissions through hybrids that combine batteries with gasoline engines, in part because of the emissions associated with producing batteries.
However, Aston Martin faced a backlash last year after a report making similar claims — that the large amount of carbon used to make electric car batteries undermined the case for a switch away from gasoline — was attributed to a PR company registered to a wife of a director at the UK automaker.
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another