World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Rooster kills owner

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in the country’s south has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organizers of the event, police said on Saturday. The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man’s groin as it tried to escape, officers said. The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state early last week, local police officer B. Jeevan told reporters. The rooster was briefly held at a local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.

UNITED STATES

Buddhist temple vandalized

Authorities are investigating vandalism and a fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 3.7m-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple’s head priest told the Los Angeles Times. The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country.

THAILAND

Vaccination campaign begins

The country yesterday started its COVID-19 inoculation campaign, with Cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first to receive vaccinations. The first doses of vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive the CoronaVac shot, so he did not get it.

UNITED STATES

Doctor operates during trial

Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating. The Sacramento Bee reported that Scott Green on Thursday appeared for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, from an operating room. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing a procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background. “Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?” a courtroom clerk asked. “It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?” “I am, sir,” Green said. “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.” The judge said he did not think it was appropriate to conduct the trial under the circumstances.

NEW CALEDONIA

Man dies after shark attack

A 57-year-old man has died after a shark attack off an island in the French Pacific territory yesterday, officials said. The amateur yachtsman was swimming near his moored boat off Maitre islet when the incident happened, an initial inquiry said. “According to witnesses the man was bitten on the leg by a four-meter-long shark” and died before the arrival of a rescue helicopter, a civil official told reporters. The man is believed to have died from a heart attack after the incident, Les Nouvelles-Caledoniennes reported. Maitre, an about 20 minute trip from the main island, is popular with tourists and was busy the weekend of the attack.