INDIA
Rooster kills owner
A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in the country’s south has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organizers of the event, police said on Saturday. The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man’s groin as it tried to escape, officers said. The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state early last week, local police officer B. Jeevan told reporters. The rooster was briefly held at a local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.
UNITED STATES
Buddhist temple vandalized
Authorities are investigating vandalism and a fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 3.7m-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple’s head priest told the Los Angeles Times. The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the country.
THAILAND
Vaccination campaign begins
The country yesterday started its COVID-19 inoculation campaign, with Cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first to receive vaccinations. The first doses of vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive the CoronaVac shot, so he did not get it.
UNITED STATES
Doctor operates during trial
Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating. The Sacramento Bee reported that Scott Green on Thursday appeared for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, from an operating room. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing a procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background. “Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?” a courtroom clerk asked. “It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?” “I am, sir,” Green said. “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.” The judge said he did not think it was appropriate to conduct the trial under the circumstances.
NEW CALEDONIA
Man dies after shark attack
A 57-year-old man has died after a shark attack off an island in the French Pacific territory yesterday, officials said. The amateur yachtsman was swimming near his moored boat off Maitre islet when the incident happened, an initial inquiry said. “According to witnesses the man was bitten on the leg by a four-meter-long shark” and died before the arrival of a rescue helicopter, a civil official told reporters. The man is believed to have died from a heart attack after the incident, Les Nouvelles-Caledoniennes reported. Maitre, an about 20 minute trip from the main island, is popular with tourists and was busy the weekend of the attack.
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another
The Paris prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that French actor Gerard Depardieu was in December last year charged with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped. Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on Dec. 16 last year, the office said. The prosecutor’s office addressed the charges after the case was leaked to the media. Media reports have said that the charges relate to allegations made by an actress in her 20s that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but