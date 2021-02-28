World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Woman dragged by car

A woman was dragged by a car in Oakland’s Asian business district during a robbery that her husband said left her bruised and shaken, marking the latest in a series of attacks against people of Asian descent in the San Francisco Bay Area and in other parts of the country. Eric Nghiem said that his wife, Jenny, who is Vietnamese, had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder as she was walking to a grocery store when a thief grabbed it and jumped into the passenger side of a car on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows the victim clinging to her purse as she gets dragged for a short distance before letting go. At least 32 Asian Americans in the Bay Area have been assaulted or robbed since the start of this year.

CANADA

AstraZeneca shot approved

Regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by the country, following those from Pfizer and Moderna. “This is very encouraging news. It means more people vaccinated, and sooner,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the nation of 38 million people would get 6.5 million vaccines in total before the end of next month, 500,000 more with the new approval. Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people 18 and over, expressing confidence it would work for elderly people.

BRAZIL

Capital under lockdown

The governor of the nation’s capital, Brasilia, on Friday decreed a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim. “The lockdown will start today and be total, it will be 24 hours a day,” said a press aide for Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha. A decree published at the end of the day said the lockdown would start right after midnight yesterday. Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, churches and funeral parlors would remain open, but everything else would shut down, especially bars and restaurants, the aide said.

UNITED STATES

Lady Gaga’s dogs returned

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs that were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police said on Friday. Koji and Gustav were seized after an employee walking them was shot and wounded on Wednesday night, and the attackers escaped in a vehicle. “Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter. A woman had found the dogs and reached out to the singer’s staff to return them. “The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety,” the department said.

UNITED STATES

Officer shot at game

An officer working security at a high-school basketball game in New Orleans was shot dead by a man who was denied entry into the game, police said. The shots were fired on Friday evening near the gymnasium at George Washington Carver High School, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters at a news conference. The man got into an altercation with a staff member after he tried to enter the game, Ferguson said. The officer went to intervene, and the man shot him in the chest, police said.