Haiti prison break leaves 25 dead, 200 on the run

CANADA-FUNDED PRISON: An alleged gang leader, who had been convicted of murder and had escaped from prison twice, was killed in a shootout with police

More than 200 prisoners were on the run in Haiti on Friday, a day after they escaped from jail in a violent breakout that left 25 people dead, including the prison director, officials said.

About 400 inmates fled from the Croix-des-Bouquets prison on Thursday, with Agence France-Presse photographs showing at least three dead bodies lying outside the prison and some captured prisoners under armed guard in the back of a truck.

“Twenty-five people died including six prisoners and Divisional Inspector Paul Hector Joseph who was in charge of the prison,” Haitian Secretary of Communication Frantz Exantus said of the mass escape from the jail in the suburbs of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Police officers search for escaped inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets prison in Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Photo: AP

“Among those killed were some ordinary citizens who were killed by the prisoners during their escape,” Exantus said.

About 200 prisoners were still at large, but “the police are working hard to get them back. Some are in handcuffs, they will not be able to go far,” he said.

One of the prisoners who died was gang leader Arnel Joseph, who was gunned down on Friday at a police checkpoint 120km north of the prison.

“Arnel Joseph was killed while attacking a police patrol, which had stopped the motorcycle he was on. The police responded and Arnel Joseph is dead,” Exantus said.

Joseph, allegedly head of one of Haiti’s main criminal networks, was arrested in 2019 and had tried to escape from the prison in July last year after advertising his plan in a social media video a few days before the attempt.

While serving a sentence for murder, Joseph had already escaped twice from another prison, in Port-au-Prince, in 2010 and 2017.

Inaugurated in 2012, the high-security Croix-des-Bouquets prison was built with funding from Canada and has a maximum capacity of 872 inmates, although nearly double that number were incarcerated there before the escape.