World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Rocket debris lights up sky

Social media in Queensland on Thursday night lit up, matching the flashing night sky as users posted short videos of what experts later said was debris from a Chinese rocket burning up as it re-entered the atmosphere. “I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk,” said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit. Others with less expert knowledge were at first spooked by the display. “I initially thought it was something other than space debris,” said Jack Robins, another observer who took to social media to post video. “To be honest I freaked out for a second until I realized.”

CHINA

Government mulls maglev

The government is considering a high-speed magnetic levitation train line that would link Guangzhou with Hong Kong, the latest in efforts to cultivate closer ties among hubs in the Greater Bay Area. The line would start at Guangzhou East Railway Station, connect through Shenzhen and then onto neighboring Hong Kong, Nanfang Plus, a Guangdong provincial government-backed media outlet, reported late on Thursday. The train would run at speeds of up to 600kph and cut travel time from Guangzhou to Hong Kong to less than 20 minutes. China unveiled a blueprint in early 2019 to create the Greater Bay Area, a high-tech megalopolis linking its southern coastal cities with Hong Kong and Macau, following the signature policy that President Xi Jinping (習近平) first articulated in 2017.

RUSSIA

Alexey Navalny moved

Authorities on Thursday took opposition leader Alexey Navalny from his Moscow jail, his lawyer said, possibly transferring him to a prison to serve a two-and-a-half-year sentence. Neither his family, nor his lawyers had been informed of his final destination, a top aide, Leonid Volkov, wrote on Twitter. President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic on Saturday lost an appeal over a court decision to convert a 2014 suspended sentence into incarceration for breaking his parole, which was the last obstacle keeping him from being sent to a prison outside the capital.

JAPAN

Hair certificates questioned

Nearly half of Tokyo high schools ask students with hair that is wavy or not black to submit certificates confirming that their hair is not artificially altered, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, 79 ask for such certificates signed by parents, NHK said, citing information that the Japanese Communist Party obtained from the metropolitan government. The Tokyo Board of Education told NHK that the certificates are not compulsory. However, the broadcaster said that only five of the 79 schools make it clear in writing that students are not required to submit them.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Zoo reports COVID-19

A gorilla and two lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at Prague Zoo, which is closed amid lockdown restrictions in the country. “Lions Jamvan and Suchi and male gorilla Richard tested positive today,” zoo director Miroslav Bobek wrote on Facebook. “Their symptoms have been mild so far. The lions have a cold and cough. Richard is tired and lost his appetite.”

UNITED STATES

Navy ships infected

Two navy warships operating in the Middle East have been affected by COVID-19, authorities said yesterday, with one already at port in Bahrain and another heading to port. A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19, said Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The ship is at port in Bahrain. “All positive cases have been isolated on board and the ship remains in a restricted COVID bubble,” Rebarich told reporters. “The port visit and medical support have been coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health.” The second ship, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, has “several persons under investigation” for possible infections, Rebarich said. The ship is expected to pull into port for further testing at a location she declined to name, citing “operational security.”