AUSTRALIA
Rocket debris lights up sky
Social media in Queensland on Thursday night lit up, matching the flashing night sky as users posted short videos of what experts later said was debris from a Chinese rocket burning up as it re-entered the atmosphere. “I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk,” said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit. Others with less expert knowledge were at first spooked by the display. “I initially thought it was something other than space debris,” said Jack Robins, another observer who took to social media to post video. “To be honest I freaked out for a second until I realized.”
CHINA
Government mulls maglev
The government is considering a high-speed magnetic levitation train line that would link Guangzhou with Hong Kong, the latest in efforts to cultivate closer ties among hubs in the Greater Bay Area. The line would start at Guangzhou East Railway Station, connect through Shenzhen and then onto neighboring Hong Kong, Nanfang Plus, a Guangdong provincial government-backed media outlet, reported late on Thursday. The train would run at speeds of up to 600kph and cut travel time from Guangzhou to Hong Kong to less than 20 minutes. China unveiled a blueprint in early 2019 to create the Greater Bay Area, a high-tech megalopolis linking its southern coastal cities with Hong Kong and Macau, following the signature policy that President Xi Jinping (習近平) first articulated in 2017.
RUSSIA
Alexey Navalny moved
Authorities on Thursday took opposition leader Alexey Navalny from his Moscow jail, his lawyer said, possibly transferring him to a prison to serve a two-and-a-half-year sentence. Neither his family, nor his lawyers had been informed of his final destination, a top aide, Leonid Volkov, wrote on Twitter. President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic on Saturday lost an appeal over a court decision to convert a 2014 suspended sentence into incarceration for breaking his parole, which was the last obstacle keeping him from being sent to a prison outside the capital.
JAPAN
Hair certificates questioned
Nearly half of Tokyo high schools ask students with hair that is wavy or not black to submit certificates confirming that their hair is not artificially altered, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, 79 ask for such certificates signed by parents, NHK said, citing information that the Japanese Communist Party obtained from the metropolitan government. The Tokyo Board of Education told NHK that the certificates are not compulsory. However, the broadcaster said that only five of the 79 schools make it clear in writing that students are not required to submit them.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Zoo reports COVID-19
A gorilla and two lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at Prague Zoo, which is closed amid lockdown restrictions in the country. “Lions Jamvan and Suchi and male gorilla Richard tested positive today,” zoo director Miroslav Bobek wrote on Facebook. “Their symptoms have been mild so far. The lions have a cold and cough. Richard is tired and lost his appetite.”
UNITED STATES
Navy ships infected
Two navy warships operating in the Middle East have been affected by COVID-19, authorities said yesterday, with one already at port in Bahrain and another heading to port. A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19, said Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The ship is at port in Bahrain. “All positive cases have been isolated on board and the ship remains in a restricted COVID bubble,” Rebarich told reporters. “The port visit and medical support have been coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health.” The second ship, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, has “several persons under investigation” for possible infections, Rebarich said. The ship is expected to pull into port for further testing at a location she declined to name, citing “operational security.”
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another