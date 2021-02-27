Less than a month after excoriating former US president Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said that he would “absolutely” support Trump again if he secured the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
McConnell told Fox News that there was still “a lot to happen between now” and the next presidential election.
“I’ve got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others,” McConnell said. “There’s no incumbent. Should be a wide-open race.”
Photo: AFP
When asked if he would support Trump again were he to win the nomination, McConnell said: “The nominee of the party? Absolutely.”
McConnell’s comments precede an annual gathering that this year is expected to showcase Trump’s grip on the Republican Party’s base.
Trump, along with most other leading 2024 presidential prospects, is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, which opened yesterday and finishes tomorrow.
Shortly after voting to acquit Trump at his second impeachment trial, McConnell delivered a scalding denunciation of him from the Senate floor, calling him “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol in Washington.
Trump responded by calling McConnell a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack.”
While Trump was in office, they secured key Senate victories, such as 2017 tax cuts, and confirmations of three US Supreme Court justices and more than 200 other federal judges.
The relationship between the two soured after Trump said that the presidential election on Nov. 3 last year was “rigged.”
It deteriorated further last month, after Republicans lost Senate control with two Georgia runoff defeats followed by the attack on the Capitol.
On the day of the riot, McConnell railed against “thugs, mobs or threats,” and described the attack as “this failed insurrection.”
Still, McConnell’s comments on Thursday might prove prescient.
US Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump opponent, predicted that the former president would win the nomination if he ran again.
“I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” Romney said during an online forum hosted by the New York Times.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another