Pokemon holding on after 25 years, as franchise rejuvenated amid pandemic

AFP, TOKYO





Twenty-five years after Pokemon first began delighting children and adults alike, the phenomenon is still capturing hearts, with the smartphone craze Pokemon Go reaching a record success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The augmented-reality game raked in US$1 billion in just the first 10 months of last year — its most lucrative yet — according to market tracker Sensor Tower, and experts see no sign that interest is flagging as the world’s highest-grossing media franchise evolves.

“The characters themselves are so appealing, and the mechanics of the actual video and card games are so well executed that it has this very timeless quality,” said Brian Ashcraft, an author who writes about Japanese pop culture.

Performers dressed as Pikachu, from the popular Pokemon franchise, perform in a Pikachu parade in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 7, 2016. Photo: AFP

Dan Ryan, a 29-year-old who works in London’s finance sector, has been a fan nearly his whole life and is not shy about his hobby, even with colleagues.

“They know I disappear every Thursday to go and play Pokemon cards, they see me come in with my Pikachu jacket, and they see my Pokemon mugs,” he said.

He said he spends “too much money” on rare Pokemon cards, whose prices have boomed as virus lockdowns push people toward indoor pursuits, with some in mint condition going for more than US$500,000.

Pokemon is inspired by the childhood tradition of collecting bugs — popular during Japan’s hot and humid summer holidays — and part of its enduring appeal is its simple goal: to catch them all.

Hundreds of round-eyed “pocket monsters,” inspired by everything from mice to dragons, can be caught and trained to full strength in battles.

The winning concept has sold countless toys, film tickets and more than 30 billion Pokemon cards since the first monochrome Game Boy titles were released in Japan in 1996.

Atsuko Nishida, who designed the electric mouse-like creature Pikachu, once said she modeled it on a round Japanese sweet called a daifuku.

Her fellow designers, who had asked Nishida to draw a cute monster, liked the creature and urged her to make it even more adorable.

“I thought it would be nice to have it store electricity in its cheek pouches. At the time I was really into squirrels, [which] store food in their cheeks,” she told a Japanese newspaper.

The character’s signature pronouncement “pika-pika” — which means shiny and sparkly in Japanese — only added to the bright yellow creature’s powers of attraction.

For ZoeTwoDots, a Pokemon Go vlogger and livestreamer with nearly 200,000 YouTube subscribers, a childhood obsession has become her full-time job.

The 27-year-old Australian finds other fans mostly supportive, “which I think is incredibly rare, especially because gaming has that toxic stereotype.”

Her favorite Pokemon is Togepi.

“It’s just a happy little egg. It’s quite literally, nothing can bother this,” she said.

The game’s nature imagery, varied characters and focus on building a collection are central to its success, said Jason Bainbridge, executive dean of the University of Canberra’s arts and design faculty, who has written extensively about Pokemon.

There have also been controversies along the way.

An anime episode in the 1990s caused several seizures among Japanese children — which some deemed a case of mass hysteria.

Magician Uri Geller late last year dropped a 20-year legal battle against Nintendo, which partly owns Pokemon. He had accused it of using his likeness to create Kadabra, a psychic Pokemon holding a spoon.

While real-life 25th-anniversary celebrations are off the cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual concert featuring US rapper Post Malone — described as a lifelong Pokemon fan — is planned.

Bainbridge said that Pokemon could be around for another 25 years if it keeps adapting.

“Pokemon Go really revived the franchise, at a point when we all knew what Pokemon was, but all of a sudden ... we all wanted to do it again,” he said of the game released in 2016.

The game allows players to roam the outside world, throwing Pokeballs to capture monsters that pop up on their phone screens.

It has caused real-life mishaps from car crashes to clifftop falls, but it is still easy to find players on Tokyo’s streets waiting for “wild” Pokemon to appear.

“It feels like you are catching the Pokemon, for real,” said Tsuyoshi Aihori, 22, who was on the hunt in Tokyo’s Akihabara district on a weekday afternoon.

He plays about five hours per week and at a promotional event, “I played from dawn to dusk and caught 400 or 500 Pokemon,” he said.

“I ran out of Pokeballs,” he added.