German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81

Reuters, BERLIN





When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok, in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband.

Since then, Rischko has uploaded more than 100 videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing, to encourage others to remain active during lockdown.

“Move and do something. Don’t just sit in a corner and mope. That’s just the worst,” she said.

Erika Rischko does stomach presses in Leichtlingen, Germany, in an undated photograph. Photo: Silke Rischko via Reuters

She has amassed about 125,000 followers and more than 2 million likes on TikTok, which is hugely popular among teenagers and is best known for dance, lip-syncing routines and viral challenges.

In some of her videos, which her daughter shoots for her, Rischko trains by herself and takes on fitness challenges set by people who are decades younger.

In others, she and her husband, whom she met at a dancing event years ago, do synchronized dance routines.

Rischko said she has especially been encouraged by the comments that young people post on the app, cheering her on.

“I’m really happy. I’ve never been as self-confident as I am now,” she said.