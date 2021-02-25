CENTRAL AMERICA
Hunger worsening: WFP
The number of people going hungry in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua has nearly quadrupled in the past two years, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday, as Central America has been battered by an economic crisis. WFP data showed that nearly 8 million people across the four countries are experiencing hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018. “The COVID-19-induced economic crisis had already put food on the market shelves out of reach for the most vulnerable people when the twin hurricanes Eta and Iota battered them further,” WFP regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean Miguel Barreto said in a statement. He was referring to two hurricanes that hit the region in November last year. The WFP added that 15 percent of respondents in a survey last month said that they were making concrete plans to migrate — nearly double the percentage in 2018.
UNITED STATES
No charges in Prude’s death
A grand jury on Tuesday declined to charge any police officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who suffocated while being arrested during a mental health emergency in Rochester, New York, last year, state attorney general Letitia James said. “I’m extremely disappointed,” James said. A video of the arrest, which took place in March last year, was made public in September. Prude was nude in the middle of a street when police arrived on the scene. They quickly arrested and handcuffed him, and put a hood over his head because he said he had contracted COVID-19. The video shows one of the officers holding the hood on Prude’s head with both hands before Prude eventually passed out. The 41-year-old, who was unarmed and dealing with a mental health crisis during the incident, died a week later without ever regaining consciousness. The medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide due to “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”
MEXICO
‘Mayan Train’ suspended
The Tourism Board on Tuesday said a judge has ordered new work on the “Mayan Train” in parts of Yucatan state to be suspended amid a review of the rail project’s environmental impact report. Various legal challenges have been filed against the Mayan Train, the government’s flagship infrastructure project that is meant to link tourist zones around remote towns of the Yucatan Peninsula. The case in the southeastern state of Yucatan marks the first time a judge has ordered a stay on new construction for the duration of legal hearings. It was unclear how long the case could take to resolve.
HONG KONG
Police trained to goose-step
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) trained local police cadets on a style of marching that is used on the mainland for ceremonies, paving the way for the territory to take another symbolic step toward shedding its British colonial past. The territory’s PLA garrison recently “conducted the training to help enhance the local police force’s knowledge and skills for ceremonial activities,” police said in an e-mail reply, confirming an earlier South China Morning Post report. Asked to comment on the likelihood that the local police would perform a Chinese-style marching parade in next year’s 25th anniversary of the territory’s return to China celebrations — as the newspaper reported — the police said it has no current plans to adjust the use of its British style of marches during training and ceremonial activities.
