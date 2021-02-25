China has dramatically increased its prosecution of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang through the formal court system, handing out long prison terms for dubious charges, such as “picking quarrels” and giving gifts to overseas relatives, a rights group said yesterday.
These criminal convictions are in addition to the detention of an estimated 1 million Uighurs and other mainly Muslim minorities in “political education” camps in Xinjiang.
More than 250,000 people in the northwestern region have been formally sentenced and imprisoned since 2016, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.
“Despite the veneer of legality, many of those in Xinjiang’s prisons are ordinary people who were convicted for going about their lives and practicing their religion,” HRW researcher Maya Wang (王松蓮) said in a statement.
The US Department of State has said China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, while Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a similar declaration.
HRW said criminal sentences in the region had spiked between 2017 and 2019 during a crackdown on Uighurs and other mainly Muslim minorities.
Xinjiang courts sentenced nearly 100,000 people in 2017, up from less than 40,000 in 2016, the organization said, citing government data.
The rights group said police, prosecutors and courts had been placed under pressure to “deliver swift and harsh punishment” in the name of counterterrorism, causing many to be imprisoned without committing any genuine offense.
Sentences were handed out for activities including “telling others ‘what is haram and halal’” and sending gifts to relatives in Turkey, HRW said, adding that prison terms have also grown longer.
Prior to 2017, about 11 percent of the sentences carried prison terms of more than five years. In 2017, 87 percent did.
China’s treatment and incarceration of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, which includes accusations of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing a regime of forced labor, has drawn a growing chorus of international condemnation.
After initially denying the existence of camps in Xinjiang, Beijing later defended them as vocational training centers aimed at reducing the appeal of Muslim extremism.
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Monday said that Beijing’s treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang was a “shining example” of China’s human rights progress.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,
Dubai’s royal family on Friday said that Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was being “cared for at home” after the UN demanded proof that she was still alive following “disturbing” footage aired this week. The UN Human Rights Office said it had asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for evidence after the BBC published video shot by the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum saying she was being held captive and feared for her life. Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven