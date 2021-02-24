World News Quick Take

IRAN

Nuclear inspections stopped

A government newspaper yesterday warned that overly radical actions in the nuclear wrangling with the West might lead to the country’s isolation after Tehran ended snap inspections by the UN. Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight on Monday. The agreement allowed the UN agency to carry out inspections of nuclear facilities on short notice. The state-run daily newspaper Iran criticized lawmakers who protested on Monday at Tehran’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring by UN inspectors for up to three months, saying that this broke a law passed by parliament in an apparent effort to pressure the US to lift sanctions.

CHINA

Sit-ups lead to blackout

A man scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, media reported yesterday. The unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the city of Chengdu, the People’s Daily said. It published a video on social media showing the man suspended about 10m in the air as he did a stomach crunch off the top of the pylon. “The local power company initiated an emergency power cut ... affecting tens of thousands of households,” the People’s Daily reported. Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene, the Paper in Shanghai reported. It was not clear why the man decided to do sit-ups off the pole, but state media warned against anyone copying him. “The man’s behavior is too dangerous,” one outlet reported.