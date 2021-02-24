IRAN
Nuclear inspections stopped
A government newspaper yesterday warned that overly radical actions in the nuclear wrangling with the West might lead to the country’s isolation after Tehran ended snap inspections by the UN. Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight on Monday. The agreement allowed the UN agency to carry out inspections of nuclear facilities on short notice. The state-run daily newspaper Iran criticized lawmakers who protested on Monday at Tehran’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring by UN inspectors for up to three months, saying that this broke a law passed by parliament in an apparent effort to pressure the US to lift sanctions.
CHINA
Sit-ups lead to blackout
A man scaled a utility pole to do sit-ups off the top of it, stunning onlookers and causing a power cut to thousands of homes, media reported yesterday. The unnamed man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening on the outskirts of the city of Chengdu, the People’s Daily said. It published a video on social media showing the man suspended about 10m in the air as he did a stomach crunch off the top of the pylon. “The local power company initiated an emergency power cut ... affecting tens of thousands of households,” the People’s Daily reported. Emergency services, including medical personnel, rushed to the scene, the Paper in Shanghai reported. It was not clear why the man decided to do sit-ups off the pole, but state media warned against anyone copying him. “The man’s behavior is too dangerous,” one outlet reported.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,