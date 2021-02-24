Georgian police yesterday arrested a top opposition leader and used tear gas in a violent raid on his party headquarters, further deepening a political crisis sparked by last year’s disputed parliamentary elections.
Live television footage showed Nika Melia, the leader of the United National Movement (UNM), the country’s main opposition party, being dragged from party headquarters to be placed in pre-trial detention.
Meanwhile, hundreds of riot police used tear gas against his supporters and the leaders of all of the country’s opposition parties, who have been camped out in the building since Wednesday last week, the live pictures on Mtavari TV showed. Scores of opposition supporters were detained.
Photo: Reuters
One of the UNM leaders, Giorgi Pataraia, said that police “stole computer servers” from party headquarters.
The Georgian Ministry of the Interior said in a statement that “police used proportional force and special means” in the police operation.
“Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning,” British Ambassador Mark Clayton to Georgia wrote on Twitter.
“Violence and chaos in Tbilisi are the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all sides to act with restraint, now and in the coming days,” he wrote.
Georgia has been in the grip of a political crisis since the October parliamentary elections, which opposition parties have denounced as rigged after the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory.
On Thursday, Giorgi Gakharia resigned as prime minister over Georgian Dream’s plans to arrest Melia.
News of the plan sparked outrage among the opposition and warnings from Georgia’s Western allies.
Last week, a court in Tbilisi ordered Melia placed in pre-trial detention after he refused to pay an increased bail fee ahead of hearings in a case related to anti-government demonstrations in 2019. He has been charged with “organizing mass violence” during the protests and faces up to nine years in prison.
Melia, 41, rejects the case as politically motivated.
Opposition members have refused to take up their seats in the new parliament. They have demanded a new poll.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,