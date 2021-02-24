Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free.
The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia.
Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State.
Photo: AFP
Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according to an official census last year.
However, just three years ago, the conservation success looked to be in danger when several lions started to die in one part of the 1,400km2 forest.
The canine distemper virus — a highly infectious disease — was detected among dozens of the royal beasts, killing at least 11 of them.
“We picked all the lions from the area and isolated them,” said Dushyant Vasavada, the park’s chief conservator of forests.
Authorities imported special vaccines from overseas and each animal was given three doses each, followed by a booster shot.
Cattle and dogs living near the park were also inoculated as suspected carriers of the virus.
“We vaccinated the lions in captivity and successfully controlled the disease, and no new outbreak has been observed,” Vasavada said, adding that park rangers were still closely monitoring their health.
Lions are a source of pride for India, particularly in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, where man and beast coexist.
A cattle-rearing tribe lives among the animals in the sanctuary, and it is not uncommon to see a pride of lions crossing a highway in the region as motorists wait and watch.
The king of the jungle is also a major tourist attraction, along with leopards, panthers and other big cats in the sanctuary.
About 550,000 people visit the park each year, riding in open-top jeeps as they try to spot the predators prowling among pale yellow deciduous trees.
“It is a very thrilling experience to see the lions from close in the wild,” forest guide Dinesh Sadiya said.
The 2018 virus outbreak was a reminder that the steady growth in the animal’s population cannot be taken for granted.
The lions have low genetic diversity due to their small population size, making them more vulnerable to epidemics.
A 1993 outbreak of canine distemper virus in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park killed one-third of its 3,000 lions.
Wildlife biologist Ravi Chellam said that outbreak underscored the need to move a few prides to other sites nearby.
“Translocation is a risk mitigation strategy akin to us getting health or life insurance,” he told reporters. “If something happens to the population in Gir, there is always going to be an additional free-ranging population of wild lions available.”
Chellam said that the sanctuary was also now too small for its steadily growing lion population.
“There are far more lions than what Gir can hold ... these animals are not static, they are constantly moving outside and interacting with domestic animals, and people,” he said.
Efforts to move some lions to other states have been mired in legal wrangles with the state government, which wants to keep the animals in Gujarat.
Authorities have instead proposed finding new homes for some lions in other parts of the state.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,