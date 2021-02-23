CHINA
Sexist cups draw ire
A popular tea shop chain has apologized for a range of cups and tea bags sporting sexist slogans, after they sparked widespread outrage on the Internet, the Shanghai Daily reported yesterday. Modern China Tea Shop, based in Hunan Province, was selling tea bags captioned with “the mouth says no, but the body says yes,” and “my dear, I want you.” One mug referred to women as a “big bargain,” saying that customers could pick up an unexpected deal by meeting beautiful women while they wait for their tea. Modern China apologized on Saturday, saying it took responsibility for offending women and would not mistake sexist jokes for creative ideas, the paper reported. The offending items are no longer on sale, the newspaper added.
GERMANY
Minister urges caution
Minister of Health Jens Spahn on Sunday urged caution in the face of rising COVID-19 infection numbers, just as schools across the country prepare to reopen. “The virus isn’t making it easy for us,” Spahn told broadcaster ARD. “We’re seeing that the numbers are climbing again. That’s annoying, and it brings back some uncertainty. That’s why caution, testing and vaccinating must continue to guide our path.” The country has been in a partial lockdown since November last year and had succeeded in bringing down the infection rate in the past few weeks. However, the numbers then began to plateau and even slightly increase in the past few days, a trend blamed on the rapid spread of the more contagious British variant of the virus.
UNITED STATES
Officer shot in standoff
An Arkansas police officer was hospitalized on Sunday after being shot during a confrontation at a McDonald’s restaurant with a man who was allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. Two Lonoke, Arkansas, police officers confronted the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked at the fast-food restaurant on Saturday night after the vehicle was connected to a North Carolina child abduction case. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, began shooting at the officers as he exited the SUV. One officer was hit, while the other one returned gunfire as Ice entered the vehicle again and fled until the vehicle became disabled in a snowbank. The girl fled and was secured by a state trooper. Inside the SUV, a trooper found Ice fatally injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
RUSSIA
Homeless vaccinated
Forty homeless people in St Petersburg on Sunday received COVID-19 jabs under a charity initiative that has received the backing of local officials. “Here there are many people at risk. It is important for them to be vaccinated,” said Taysia Suvorova, of the Nochlezhka non-governmental organization that provides aid to the homeless in the country’s second city.
NIGERIA
Captive passengers freed
Kidnappers have released 53 people they seized on a bus, local authorities said, while dozens of others taken from a school in a separate incident were still missing. A gang last week seized the people, including 20 women and nine children, who were traveling on a state-owned bus in Kundu village in Niger State. “I was delighted to receive the 53 ... bus passengers who were abducted by armed bandits a week ago,” Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,