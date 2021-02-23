World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Sexist cups draw ire

A popular tea shop chain has apologized for a range of cups and tea bags sporting sexist slogans, after they sparked widespread outrage on the Internet, the Shanghai Daily reported yesterday. Modern China Tea Shop, based in Hunan Province, was selling tea bags captioned with “the mouth says no, but the body says yes,” and “my dear, I want you.” One mug referred to women as a “big bargain,” saying that customers could pick up an unexpected deal by meeting beautiful women while they wait for their tea. Modern China apologized on Saturday, saying it took responsibility for offending women and would not mistake sexist jokes for creative ideas, the paper reported. The offending items are no longer on sale, the newspaper added.

GERMANY

Minister urges caution

Minister of Health Jens Spahn on Sunday urged caution in the face of rising COVID-19 infection numbers, just as schools across the country prepare to reopen. “The virus isn’t making it easy for us,” Spahn told broadcaster ARD. “We’re seeing that the numbers are climbing again. That’s annoying, and it brings back some uncertainty. That’s why caution, testing and vaccinating must continue to guide our path.” The country has been in a partial lockdown since November last year and had succeeded in bringing down the infection rate in the past few weeks. However, the numbers then began to plateau and even slightly increase in the past few days, a trend blamed on the rapid spread of the more contagious British variant of the virus.

UNITED STATES

Officer shot in standoff

An Arkansas police officer was hospitalized on Sunday after being shot during a confrontation at a McDonald’s restaurant with a man who was allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. Two Lonoke, Arkansas, police officers confronted the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked at the fast-food restaurant on Saturday night after the vehicle was connected to a North Carolina child abduction case. The driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, began shooting at the officers as he exited the SUV. One officer was hit, while the other one returned gunfire as Ice entered the vehicle again and fled until the vehicle became disabled in a snowbank. The girl fled and was secured by a state trooper. Inside the SUV, a trooper found Ice fatally injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RUSSIA

Homeless vaccinated

Forty homeless people in St Petersburg on Sunday received COVID-19 jabs under a charity initiative that has received the backing of local officials. “Here there are many people at risk. It is important for them to be vaccinated,” said Taysia Suvorova, of the Nochlezhka non-governmental organization that provides aid to the homeless in the country’s second city.

NIGERIA

Captive passengers freed

Kidnappers have released 53 people they seized on a bus, local authorities said, while dozens of others taken from a school in a separate incident were still missing. A gang last week seized the people, including 20 women and nine children, who were traveling on a state-owned bus in Kundu village in Niger State. “I was delighted to receive the 53 ... bus passengers who were abducted by armed bandits a week ago,” Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello wrote on Twitter on Sunday.