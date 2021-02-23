COVID-19: India sees lockdowns as cases surge

VIRUS RESURGENCE: Maharashtra state, which is home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, recorded almost half of the country’s total 14,000 confirmed cases yesterday

AP





Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions.

Infections have been plummeting in India since September last year, and life has already returned to normal in large parts of the country. In many cities, markets are bustling, roads are crowded and restaurants are nearly full.

However, experts have been warning that the reasons behind India’s success are not really understood and that the country of nearly 1.4 billion people cannot afford to let its guard down.

A security guard looks out from a showroom in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

Public health officials are investigating potential mutations in the virus that could make it more contagious, and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.

The spike has been most pronounced in the western state of Maharashtra, where nearly 7,000 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, accounting for almost half of India’s more than 14,000 cases confirmed yesterday.

The weekly average for infections has nearly doubled to 5,229 in the state in the past two weeks, and most of the cases have been concentrated in a few areas, including India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

Lockdowns have been reimposed in some parts of the state and authorities have banned all religious or cultural programs.

Another wave of cases was “knocking on our door,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a virtual address on Sunday, while warning people that failure to follow public health measures like wearing masks could result in a need for larger and stricter lockdowns.

Public health officials are also sequencing the virus to see if it has mutated to spread more easily, state surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said.

He said that the virus evolving was natural, but that consequences of it evolving to transmit faster or become more virulent could be “catastrophic.”

Federal health officials said that an increase in new infections, albeit not as sharp as in Maharashtra, have also been flagged in Punjab state in northern India, and the central states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A team of federal health officials has also been rushed to southern Kerala state, where cases have hovered between 4,000 and 5,000 in the past month, which was much higher than other states, officials added.

Government-funded research has suggested that a more contagious version of the virus could be at play in Kerala, and efforts to sequence its genome are ongoing.

However, that could be because Kerala did not see a spike in infections last year, the way some other states had, said Amar Fettle, the state’s nodal officer for COVID-19.

This meant that when lockdown restrictions were relaxed and people started moving about freely, there remained a large proportion of people who had not been exposed to the virus already and were susceptible to infections, he said.