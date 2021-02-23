The Australian government has not ruled out taking tougher action against social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter if a new industry-developed code fails to limit the spread of misinformation and disinformation on their platforms.
The new code of practice, developed by industry organization Digi and released yesterday, has been adopted by Twitter, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Redbubble and TikTok.
Under the new code, signatories are required to develop processes for identifying, reviewing and removing misinformation and disinformation on their platforms.
Misinformation is defined as false information regardless of the intent of the person sharing it, while disinformation is spread with the deliberate intent to deceive, often by state actors.
The code requires participants to remove misinformation and disinformation, suspend accounts, label misleading content, demonetize misinformation, have a process for reviewing decisions made around misinformation and disinformation, and to deprioritize content in algorithms over news sources with an editorial code.
How the code would work in practice remains to be seen.
Companies that have signed up to it are required to publish annual reports on how they are meeting the objectives of the code, with the first reports on its effectiveness due in May.
Reset Australia, an organization lobbying for regulation of the technology companies, called the code “shameless and pointless,” and called for an independent public regulator to be set up instead.
“This limp, toothless, opt-in code of practice is both pointless and shameless,” Reset Australia executive director Chris Cooper said. “The laughable thing about this code is that even if platforms choose to opt in, they can choose which provisions they have to follow, and then if it starts hurting their bottom line, all they have to do is pull out.”
The code was developed by Digi in response to the Australian competition watchdog’s inquiry into digital platforms in 2019.
Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said that the government would see how the code worked in practice, and did not rule out further action.
The government “will be watching carefully to see whether this voluntary code is effective in providing safeguards against the serious harms that arise from the spread of disinformation and misinformation on digital platforms,” Fletcher said.
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,