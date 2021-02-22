Prince Charles visits father Prince Philip in hospital

AP, LONDON





Britain’s Prince Charles on Saturday went to a London hospital to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill.

Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour.

The hospital’s Web site says visits are only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain’s Prince Charles on Saturday arrives at the rear entrance to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London where Prince Philip was admitted. Photo: AFP

Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. He and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in early January.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July last year.

During England’s current COVID-19 lockdown, Philip has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.