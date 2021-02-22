Woes remain as cold snap eases grip on southern US

SEVERE TOLL: The weather has been blamed for more than 70 deaths, including from hypothermia, vehicle accidents or suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

AP, DALLAS





Higher temperatures spread across the southern US on Saturday, bringing relief to a winter-weary region that faces a challenging cleanup and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages.

In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up was expected to last for several days. The thaw produced burst pipes throughout the region, adding to the list of woes from severe conditions that were blamed for more than 70 deaths.

By Saturday afternoon, the sun had come out in Dallas and temperatures were nearing 10°C. People emerged to walk and jog in residential neighborhoods after days indoors. Many roads had dried out, and patches of snow were melting. Snowmen slumped.

Volunteers pack food for donations at a Hope City Missions and Houston Food Bank distribution site in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Linda Nguyen woke up in a Dallas hotel room on Saturday morning with an assurance she had not had in nearly a week: She and her cat had somewhere to sleep with power and water.

Electricity had been restored to her apartment on Wednesday, but when Nguyen arrived home from work the next evening, she found a soaked carpet. A pipe had burst in her bedroom.

“It’s essentially unlivable,” said Nguyen, 27, who works in real estate. “Everything is completely ruined.”

Deaths attributed to the weather include a man at an Abilene healthcare facility where the lack of water pressure made medical treatment impossible.

Officials also reported deaths from hypothermia, including homeless people and those inside buildings with no power or heat. Others died in vehicle accidents on icy roads or from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Roughly half the deaths reported so far occurred in Texas, with multiple fatalities also in Tennessee, Kentucky, Oregon and a few other Southern and Midwestern states.

A Tennessee farmer died trying to save two calves from a frozen pond.

US President Joe Biden’s office on Saturday said he had declared a major disaster in Texas, directing federal agencies to help in the recovery.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter that she had helped raise more than US$3 million for relief.

She was soliciting help for a Houston food bank, one of 12 Texas organizations that she said would benefit from the donations.

The storms left more than 300,000 still without power across the country on Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.