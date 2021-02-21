Dubai says princess ‘cared for’ after UN demands evidence

AFP, GENEVA





Dubai’s royal family on Friday said that Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was being “cared for at home” after the UN demanded proof that she was still alive following “disturbing” footage aired this week.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for evidence after the BBC published video shot by the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates.

An undated handout photograph made available on Friday by the Free Latifa Campaign shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of United Arab Emirates Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at an undisclosed location. Photo: FREE LATIFA CAMPAIGN / EPA-EFE

His 35-year-old daughter has not been seen in public since a foiled attempt to escape from the emirate in March 2018.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had spoken to the UAE’s diplomatic mission in Geneva on Thursday.

“We did raise the case yesterday with the permanent mission here in Geneva,” office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters.

“We did ask for proof of life,” she added.

The BBC said the clips it broadcast on Tuesday were filmed about a year after Latifa was captured and returned to Dubai, showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

The undated videos were aired as Latifa’s friends voiced concern that they are no longer receiving secret messages from her, the BBC reported.

In a statement issued by the UAE’s embassy in London, the Dubai royal family said: “We want to thank those who have expressed concern for her well-being, despite the coverage which certainly is not reflective of the actual position.”

“Her family has confirmed that her highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals,” it said.

The embassy did not provide any accompanying footage or images.