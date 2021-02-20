JAPAN
New COVID-19 strain found
The government yesterday confirmed a new variant of COVID-19 as it announced the emergence of an infection cluster at a Tokyo immigration facility. The variant has been found in 91 cases in the eastern Kanto area and in two cases at airports, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. The government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they could be more resistant to vaccines, which the government started to distribute this week. “It may be more contagious than conventional strains and if it continues to spread domestically, it could lead to a rapid rise in cases,” Kato said.
ISRAEL
Bar gives jabs, free drinks
A bar on Thursday doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv’s Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house. The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution. “I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn’t have either the time or the ability to go to other places,” said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.
DENMARK
Coughing at police gets jail
The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months in prison for coughing at two police officers while shouting “corona” during a routine traffic stop in March last year. The incident, which took place when the country was under full COVID-19 lockdown, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behavior, although he later tested negative for COVID-19. First acquitted in a local court, he was later convicted at the Western High Court. At his Supreme Court appeal against that conviction, prosecutors sought a jail term of three to five months.
UNITED STATES
Climate pact return lauded
The country is back in the Paris climate accord, just 107 days after it left. While yesterday’s return is heavily symbolic, world leaders say that they expect the US to prove its seriousness after four years of being mostly absent. They are anticipating an announcement from the administration in the coming months on its goal for cutting emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the official US re-entry “is itself very important,” as is President Joe Biden’s announcement that the US would return to providing climate aid to poorer nations, as promised in 2009. Former UN Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary Christiana Figueres said: “We’ve lost too much time.”
A high-production brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old has been uncovered by a team of archeologists at a funerary site in southern Egypt, the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism said on Saturday. The site containing several “units” consisting of about 40 earthenware pots arranged in two rows was uncovered at North Abydos, Sohag, by a joint Egyptian-American team, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. The brewery likely dates back to the era of King Narmer, it quoted Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities secretary-general Mostafa Waziry as saying, adding that it believed the find to “be
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian
‘DISAPPOINTING’: Members of a WHO team that visited Wuhan accused the ‘New York Times’ of biased reporting and selectively misquoting them to fit a narrative China yesterday fired back at the US over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the COVID-19 pandemic from WHO investigators. In a statement on Friday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.” “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, where