JAPAN

New COVID-19 strain found

The government yesterday confirmed a new variant of COVID-19 as it announced the emergence of an infection cluster at a Tokyo immigration facility. The variant has been found in 91 cases in the eastern Kanto area and in two cases at airports, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. The government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they could be more resistant to vaccines, which the government started to distribute this week. “It may be more contagious than conventional strains and if it continues to spread domestically, it could lead to a rapid rise in cases,” Kato said.

ISRAEL

Bar gives jabs, free drinks

A bar on Thursday doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv’s Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house. The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution. “I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn’t have either the time or the ability to go to other places,” said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.

DENMARK

Coughing at police gets jail

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months in prison for coughing at two police officers while shouting “corona” during a routine traffic stop in March last year. The incident, which took place when the country was under full COVID-19 lockdown, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behavior, although he later tested negative for COVID-19. First acquitted in a local court, he was later convicted at the Western High Court. At his Supreme Court appeal against that conviction, prosecutors sought a jail term of three to five months.

UNITED STATES

Climate pact return lauded

The country is back in the Paris climate accord, just 107 days after it left. While yesterday’s return is heavily symbolic, world leaders say that they expect the US to prove its seriousness after four years of being mostly absent. They are anticipating an announcement from the administration in the coming months on its goal for cutting emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the official US re-entry “is itself very important,” as is President Joe Biden’s announcement that the US would return to providing climate aid to poorer nations, as promised in 2009. Former UN Framework Convention on Climate Change executive secretary Christiana Figueres said: “We’ve lost too much time.”