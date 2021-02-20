An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced to death an extremist for the kidnapping and beheading of French mountaineer Herve Gourdel six years ago after a high-profile one-day trial.
The 2014 killing in Algeria of Gourdel was claimed by a militant faction affiliated to the Islamic State group.
Gourdel, 55, was abducted while exploring the rugged massif in the North African nation’s Djurdjura National Park, a draw for hikers, but also a sanctuary for extremists.
Three days after he disappeared, gunmen from militant group Jund al-Khilafa — Arabic for “Soldiers of the Caliphate” — published a gruesome video of his murder.
The trial opened on Thursday with 14 defendants, eight of whom were accused of being jihadists, and were charged with Gourdel’s kidnapping and murder.
However, only one of the eight, Abdelmalek Hamzaoui, is in custody. The other seven were tried and sentenced to death in absentia.
On Thursday, Hamzaoui was brought to court by ambulance in a wheelchair accompanied by a medical team and watched over by police special forces.
At the request of defense lawyers, the trial opening had been delayed for two weeks due to his ill health.
When questioned by the judge, Hamzaoui denied having taken part in the abduction and killing of Gourdel, telling the court that he was accused only to “close the case and please the French.”
Hamzaoui was found guilty and sentenced to death, although there has been a moratorium on executions in Algeria since 1993.
“We are satisfied with the trial,” Gourdel’s lawyer, Chawki Benarbia, said.
Gourdel’s partner, Francoise Grandclaude, welcomed the verdict.
“Now I can turn the page, I can grieve,” she said in a statement as she left the court.
Six others also on trial, accused of failing to inform authorities promptly of Gourdel’s abduction, were all acquitted, a reporter at the court said.
Five were Gourdel’s climbing companions and spent 14 hours in captivity along with him before being released.
Adventure enthusiast Gourdel had traveled to Algeria at the invitation of his climbing companions to try out a new climb.
Four of them formally identified Hamzaoui in court as being one of the kidnappers.
“I remember Herve’s last look as they were forcibly taking him away,” testified Hamza Boukamoum, one of his climbing guides.
“We tried to stop them, but they pushed us back saying: ‘You don’t care, he’s not a Muslim.’”
