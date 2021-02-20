Malaysian court rules news portal guilty of contempt

AP, PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia





Malaysia’s top court yesterday ruled that an online news portal was guilty of contempt for publishing readers’ comments that criticized the judiciary, a landmark case criticized by media groups as a clampdown on press freedom.

Malaysian Attorney General Idrus Harun filed contempt proceedings against Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief, Steven Gan (顏重慶), over comments made by five readers on its portal last year that Harun said undermined public confidence in the judiciary.

A seven-member panel in the Federal Court of Malaysia ruled 6-1 that Malaysiakini was liable for third-party comments, but exonerated Gan.

Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan gestures outside the Federal Court of Malaysia in Putrajaya yesterday. Photo: AFP

It fined Malaysiakini 500,000 ringgit (US$123,685).

Gan said that the ruling might restrict discussion of issues of public interest.

“It will affect not just Malaysiakini. The decision will place an undue burden on media organizations, companies and millions of social media users ... it has a chilling affect on freedom of expression in Malaysia,” Gan told reporters.

“In an environment where we have a vibrant social media today, it is imperative we explain, we illuminate, we educate ... instead of trying to punish media organizations like Malaysiakini,” he said.

Gan said that the hefty fine, more than double what prosecutors sought, was unfair and “an attempt to perhaps not just punish us, but to shut us down.”

Prosecutors have said that the portal should be held responsible for publishing the comments.

Defense lawyers argued that there was no intent of mischief, as the portal was unaware of the comments and had immediately removed them after it was notified by police.

The Center for Independent Journalism, a media watchdog, wrote on Twitter that it stands in solidarity with Malaysiakini and “strongly condemns efforts by the state to intimidate and threaten media freedom and independence.”

Malaysiakini started in 1999 as the country’s first online news portal. It quickly became popular for its blunt reporting amid tight government control over mainstream media and the requirement for them to apply for annual publishing permits.

Online media have since expanded and played a role that led to Malaysia’s first change of government since independence in elections in 2018.