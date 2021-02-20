Opponents of Myanmar’s coup yesterday welcomed new sanctions from Britain and Canada as protesters took to the streets, marking two weeks of daily demonstrations against the Southeast Asian country’s military for seizing power.
Japan said that it had agreed with Australia, India and the US on the need for democracy to be restored quickly after the Feb. 1 army takeover in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained.
Youth leader Thinzar Shunlei Yi applauded Britain’s asset freezes and travel bans on three generals, as well as steps to stop any aid helping the military, and to prevent British businesses working with the army.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Canada said that it would take action against nine military officials.
“We urge other nations to have such coordinated and united response,” Thinzar Shunlei Yi wrote on Twitter.
“We will be waiting for EU sanctions announcement on 22nd,” she wrote, calling on people to gather at the EU office to push for sanctions to include measures against military businesses.
A small group of opponents of the coup gathered outside the British embassy in the main city of Yangon, saying that they wanted to offer thanks for the support.
A member of staff came out to talk to them.
Police in Yangon sealed off the city’s main protest site near the Sule Pagoda, setting up barricades on access roads to a big intersection where tens of thousands have gathered this week.
Several hundred protesters gathered at the barricades, a witness said, while crowds also formed at another protest site near a university.
Protesters waving signs and flags drove around the northern city of Myitkyina on motorbikes and confronted police blocking some roads, images on social media showed.
Clashes have occurred in the town, the capital of Kachin state, over the past two weeks, with police firing rubber bullets and catapults to disperse crowds.
Myanmar’s junta has not yet reacted to the new sanctions.
On Tuesday, an army spokesman told a news conference that sanctions had been expected.
There is little history of Myanmar’s generals giving in to foreign pressure, and they have closer ties to neighboring China and to Russia, which have taken a softer approach than Western countries.
Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following a 2017 crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority.
“Sanctioning military leaders is largely symbolic, but the moves to sanction military companies will be much more effective,” Burma Campaign UK director Mark Farmaner said.
After nearly half a century of full military rule, businesses linked to the army have a significant stake in Myanmar, with interests ranging from banking to beer, telecoms and transport.
