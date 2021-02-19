Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a captivating brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices in politics, influencing the rightward push of US conservatism and the rise of former US president Donald Trump, died on Wednesday. He was 70.
Limbaugh said a year ago that he had lung cancer. His death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.
Limbaugh, who is unflinchingly conservative, wildly partisan, bombastically self-promoting and larger than life, galvanized listeners for more than 30 years with his talent for sarcastic, insult-laced commentary.
Photo: AFP
He called himself an entertainer, but his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 US stations helped shape the national political conversation, swaying ordinary Republicans and the direction of their party.
“In my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement,” Limbaugh told author Zev Chafets in the 2010 book Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.
He called himself a “truth detector” and “harmless, lovable little fuzz ball,” but often trafficked in lies and conspiracies, with contempt for his opposition that often veered into cruelty.
When actor Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, appeared in a Democratic campaign commercial, Limbaugh mocked his tremors.
When a Washington advocate for the homeless killed himself, he cracked jokes. As the AIDS epidemic raged in the 1980s, he made the dying a punchline. He called 12-year-old Chelsea Clinton a dog.
He suggested that the Democrats’ stand on reproductive rights would have led to the abortion of Jesus Christ.
When a woman accused Duke University lacrosse players of rape, he called her a “ho,” and when a Georgetown University law student supported expanded contraceptive coverage, he called her a “slut.”
When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Limbaugh said flatly: “I hope he fails.”
Limbaugh was frequently accused of bigotry and blatant racism, but could often enunciate the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader, becoming a Republican kingmaker.
Trump, like a long line of conservative politicians before him, heaped praise on Limbaugh, and during last year’s State of the Union speech, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Trump lauded Limbaugh on Fox News as “a legend” who “was fighting till the very end.”
His brand of blunt, no-gray-area debate spread to cable TV, town hall meetings, political rallies and Congress itself, emerging during the battles over healthcare and the ascent of the Tea Party movement.
“What he did was to bring a paranoia and really mean, nasty rhetoric and hyper partisanship into the mainstream,” said Martin Kaplan, a University of Southern California professor who is an expert on the intersection of politics and entertainment, and a frequent critic of Limbaugh.
“The kind of antagonism and vituperativeness that characterized him instantly became acceptable everywhere,” he said.
