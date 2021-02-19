Greenpeace tallies deaths linked to air pollution in cities

Serious pollution caused about 160,000 premature deaths in the world’s five most populous cities last year, even as air quality improved in some places due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Greenpeace Southeast Asia said in a report yesterday.

The worst-affected was New Delhi, the most polluted capital on Earth, where about 54,000 deaths are estimated to have occurred due to PM2.5 — airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — Greenpeace Southeast Asia said.

In Tokyo, the figure was 40,000, with the rest spread across Shanghai; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Mexico City, said the report, which looked at the impact of microscopic PM2.5 matter produced by burning fossil fuels.

“When governments choose coal, oil and gas over clean energy, it’s our health that pays the price,” Greenpeace India climate campaigner Avinash Chanchal said.

PM2.5 particles are considered the most harmful for health. They damage the heart and lungs, and increase the chances of severe asthma attacks.

The report used an online tool that estimates the impacts of PM 2.5 by taking air quality data from monitoring site IQAir and combining it with scientific risk models, as well as population and health data.

The tool is a collaboration between Greenpeace, IQAir and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Despite the high numbers of deaths, lockdowns imposed across the world — which took traffic off the streets and shut down industries — temporarily cleared the skies above big cities.

LOCKDOWN CHANGE

New Delhi underwent a dramatic transformation last year when curbs were imposed, with residents reveling in azure skies and clean air.

Scientists say that massive drops in some pollutants due to lockdowns are bound to have prevented deaths.

Nevertheless, Greenpeace urged governments to put investment in sources of renewable energy at the heart of plans to recover from the economic downturn triggered by the lockdowns.

“To really clean up our air, governments must stop building new coal plants, retire existing coal plants, and invest in clean energy generation, such as wind and solar,” Greenpeace air pollution scientist Aidan Farrow said.