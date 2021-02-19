Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.
“Every 15 minutes or less there’s another truck or SUV that pulls up,” South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Ed Caum told reporters on Wednesday.
Sometimes people bring one or two sea turtles, sometimes more, Caum said.
Photo: Ed Caum / City Of South Padre Island Convention And Visitors Bureau / Reuters
“We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50,” he said.
The center started pitching in on Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc, could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost power.
The convention center itself did not have power or water until early on Wednesday morning, Caum said.
Photo: Ed Caum / City Of South Padre Island Convention And Visitors Bureau / Reuters
They have “collected” more than 3,500 sea turtles so far, he said.
He hesitates to use the word “rescued,” because “we know we’re going to lose some,” he said.
With another cold front approaching, they do not know when they would be able to return the sea turtles to the water, he said.
Temperatures in the area on Wednesday were in single digits, he said.
It might not be until tomorrow — when temperatures are expected to rise above 15°C — before the turtles can be released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
With power returned, they have been able to bring the convention center’s temperature to 15°C, Caum said.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to save as many turtles as possible,” he said.
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian
‘DISAPPOINTING’: Members of a WHO team that visited Wuhan accused the ‘New York Times’ of biased reporting and selectively misquoting them to fit a narrative China yesterday fired back at the US over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the COVID-19 pandemic from WHO investigators. In a statement on Friday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.” “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, where
In Dubai, known for its luxury haunts and parties, Lindsey knew she had reasons to be happy, but like many young expatriates, she was sure her quest for a partner would force her to leave. “Even if I had the best job, I wouldn’t stay,” said the curly-haired 32-year-old French teacher who is keen on starting a family. “I have friends who have been here for years and all are single,” Lindsey said as she ate sushi just ahead of Valentine’s Day on a restaurant terrace at the foot of the sprawling Dubai Mall. “Even if I’m having fun, have friends and