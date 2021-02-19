Hackers yesterday targeted Burmese government Web sites to protest against a military coup, while the junta pressed on with its attempts to stymie nationwide opposition with Internet blockades and troop deployments.
The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the nation to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government earlier this month.
A group called Myanmar Hackers disrupted Web sites, including of the Central Bank of Myanmar, the military’s propaganda page, state-run broadcaster Myanmar Radio and Television, the Burmese Port Authority, and the Burmese Food and Drug Administration.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are fighting for justice in Myanmar,” the group wrote on Facebook. “It is like mass protesting of people in front of government Web sites.”
Cybersecurity expert Matt Warren from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, said it was likely that the aim was to generate publicity.
“The sorts of attacks they would be undertaking are denial of service attacks or defacing Web sites, which is called hacktivism,” Warren told reporters. “The impact will be potentially limited, but what they are doing is raising awareness.”
Photo: AP
Internet access was severely curtailed for the fourth night running at about 1am yesterday, according to NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors Internet outages around the world.
Connectivity had dropped to just 21 percent of ordinary levels and was restored eight hours later ahead of the start of the working day, NetBlocks said.
“The practice is detrimental to public safety, and incites confusion, fear and distress in difficult times,” NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.
For a second day, motorists in Yangon blockaded roads with vehicles, leaving their bonnets up and pretending they were broken down to stop security forces from moving around Myanmar’s biggest city.
Buses and cars could be seen on live feeds parked around a bridge at North Dagon yesterday morning as protesters chanted: “Don’t attend the office, leave it. Join the civil disobedience movement.”
“We need the US Army to save our situation,” read a sign held by a monk in saffron robes.
Dozens of police patrolled the vicinity of Myaynigone junction as motorists also blocked roads.
“We gathered about five taxis, and one pretended his car had broken down and blocked the street,” a 30-year-old taxi driver said. “Others also surrounded him, but we didn’t stay long. We blocked [for] about 30 minutes.”
“We are doing this to cause difficulties for police,” he said. “If they come and it’s a little bit tense, we leave then.”
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian
‘DISAPPOINTING’: Members of a WHO team that visited Wuhan accused the ‘New York Times’ of biased reporting and selectively misquoting them to fit a narrative China yesterday fired back at the US over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the COVID-19 pandemic from WHO investigators. In a statement on Friday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.” “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, where
In Dubai, known for its luxury haunts and parties, Lindsey knew she had reasons to be happy, but like many young expatriates, she was sure her quest for a partner would force her to leave. “Even if I had the best job, I wouldn’t stay,” said the curly-haired 32-year-old French teacher who is keen on starting a family. “I have friends who have been here for years and all are single,” Lindsey said as she ate sushi just ahead of Valentine’s Day on a restaurant terrace at the foot of the sprawling Dubai Mall. “Even if I’m having fun, have friends and