Hackers target government Web sites in Myanmar

PROTESTS GO CYBER: A cybersecurity expert said that the ‘hacktivism’ was probably aimed at getting publicity and would likely not have a lasting impact

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Hackers yesterday targeted Burmese government Web sites to protest against a military coup, while the junta pressed on with its attempts to stymie nationwide opposition with Internet blockades and troop deployments.

The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the nation to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government earlier this month.

A group called Myanmar Hackers disrupted Web sites, including of the Central Bank of Myanmar, the military’s propaganda page, state-run broadcaster Myanmar Radio and Television, the Burmese Port Authority, and the Burmese Food and Drug Administration.

Riot police stand behind barriers amid protests in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We are fighting for justice in Myanmar,” the group wrote on Facebook. “It is like mass protesting of people in front of government Web sites.”

Cybersecurity expert Matt Warren from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, said it was likely that the aim was to generate publicity.

“The sorts of attacks they would be undertaking are denial of service attacks or defacing Web sites, which is called hacktivism,” Warren told reporters. “The impact will be potentially limited, but what they are doing is raising awareness.”

People wave flags during a protest against a military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AP

Internet access was severely curtailed for the fourth night running at about 1am yesterday, according to NetBlocks, a Britain-based group that monitors Internet outages around the world.

Connectivity had dropped to just 21 percent of ordinary levels and was restored eight hours later ahead of the start of the working day, NetBlocks said.

“The practice is detrimental to public safety, and incites confusion, fear and distress in difficult times,” NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.

For a second day, motorists in Yangon blockaded roads with vehicles, leaving their bonnets up and pretending they were broken down to stop security forces from moving around Myanmar’s biggest city.

Buses and cars could be seen on live feeds parked around a bridge at North Dagon yesterday morning as protesters chanted: “Don’t attend the office, leave it. Join the civil disobedience movement.”

“We need the US Army to save our situation,” read a sign held by a monk in saffron robes.

Dozens of police patrolled the vicinity of Myaynigone junction as motorists also blocked roads.

“We gathered about five taxis, and one pretended his car had broken down and blocked the street,” a 30-year-old taxi driver said. “Others also surrounded him, but we didn’t stay long. We blocked [for] about 30 minutes.”

“We are doing this to cause difficulties for police,” he said. “If they come and it’s a little bit tense, we leave then.”