PALAU
Mori calls for calm
Former Federated States of Micronesia president Emanuel Mori called on Micronesian nations not to quit the region’s top diplomatic body, saying that small island states risked leaving themselves without a voice on the global stage. Mori called for a “time out” on a leadership row that threatens the future of the Pacific Islands Forum, with five of its 18 members vowing to leave. “The hard reality is that we speak to strength when we speak as one across the Pacific,” Mori said in a statement. “I urge the trans-national Micronesian leadership considering this drastic move to call a time out. Let’s discuss this possible move in depth.” Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia have threatened to leave after their pick for the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna.
PHILIPPINES
Duterte approves amnesty
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved an amnesty program for Muslim and communist rebels who would agree to surrender their weapons as they return to normal life. Thousands of guerrillas belonging to two large Muslim groups in the country’s south and a communist rebel faction could apply for the amnesty within a year after it gets approved by Congress, orders that were made public on Tuesday said.
NEW ZEALAND
Mine mission thwarted
An effort to retrieve the remains of 29 miners killed more than a decade ago was called off yesterday after workers found their path blocked by a tunnel collapse. The miners died at the Pike River pit in November 2010 after a blast triggered by a buildup of methane gas. The government at the time promised to retrieve the entombed remains, but suspended operations due to fears of further explosions. However, the Pike River Recovery Agency said that workers had made their way 2.3km along the mine access shaft, or drift, when they encountered a collapse triggered by the disaster, preventing them from advancing to the area where the miners’ bodies most likely lie.
NEW ZEALAND
Auckland lockdown ended
A lockdown in Auckland ended at midnight, the government announced yesterday after concluding that a COVID-19 outbreak had been contained. “This is good news,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The nation’s largest city was put into lockdown on Sunday after three unexplained cases were reported. The move to end the lockdown came as health authorities said the outbreak had grown by three cases to six in total. The additional cases were to be expected, because they involved close contacts, Ardern said.
NORTH KOREA
Kims attend concert
Leader Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, made her first public appearance in more than a year, state media reported yesterday. Ri, who is believed to be in her early 30s, joined her husband at a concert commemorating the birthday of his father, former leader Kim Jong-il. The Rodong Sinmun published photographs of the couple smiling and applauding the performers at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang. Ri’s absence prompted questions over her health, whether she might be in seclusion to avoid any risk of COVID-19 infection, or pregnant. “It looks like Ri just focused on raising her kids, ensuring they are safe and well,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian