World News Quick Take

Agencies





PALAU

Mori calls for calm

Former Federated States of Micronesia president Emanuel Mori called on Micronesian nations not to quit the region’s top diplomatic body, saying that small island states risked leaving themselves without a voice on the global stage. Mori called for a “time out” on a leadership row that threatens the future of the Pacific Islands Forum, with five of its 18 members vowing to leave. “The hard reality is that we speak to strength when we speak as one across the Pacific,” Mori said in a statement. “I urge the trans-national Micronesian leadership considering this drastic move to call a time out. Let’s discuss this possible move in depth.” Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia have threatened to leave after their pick for the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte approves amnesty

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved an amnesty program for Muslim and communist rebels who would agree to surrender their weapons as they return to normal life. Thousands of guerrillas belonging to two large Muslim groups in the country’s south and a communist rebel faction could apply for the amnesty within a year after it gets approved by Congress, orders that were made public on Tuesday said.

NEW ZEALAND

Mine mission thwarted

An effort to retrieve the remains of 29 miners killed more than a decade ago was called off yesterday after workers found their path blocked by a tunnel collapse. The miners died at the Pike River pit in November 2010 after a blast triggered by a buildup of methane gas. The government at the time promised to retrieve the entombed remains, but suspended operations due to fears of further explosions. However, the Pike River Recovery Agency said that workers had made their way 2.3km along the mine access shaft, or drift, when they encountered a collapse triggered by the disaster, preventing them from advancing to the area where the miners’ bodies most likely lie.

NEW ZEALAND

Auckland lockdown ended

A lockdown in Auckland ended at midnight, the government announced yesterday after concluding that a COVID-19 outbreak had been contained. “This is good news,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The nation’s largest city was put into lockdown on Sunday after three unexplained cases were reported. The move to end the lockdown came as health authorities said the outbreak had grown by three cases to six in total. The additional cases were to be expected, because they involved close contacts, Ardern said.

NORTH KOREA

Kims attend concert

Leader Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, made her first public appearance in more than a year, state media reported yesterday. Ri, who is believed to be in her early 30s, joined her husband at a concert commemorating the birthday of his father, former leader Kim Jong-il. The Rodong Sinmun published photographs of the couple smiling and applauding the performers at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang. Ri’s absence prompted questions over her health, whether she might be in seclusion to avoid any risk of COVID-19 infection, or pregnant. “It looks like Ri just focused on raising her kids, ensuring they are safe and well,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.