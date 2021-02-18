Japan’s electricity grid is likely to receive another arctic blast in the next few days, which is already pushing up wholesale prices and might stress generators as they struggle to keep units running after a large earthquake.
The nation last month narrowly avoided power cuts in another wintry spell.
Utilities and independent power providers got another jolt at the weekend when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, sending plants into automatic shutdown that briefly knocked out power for nearly 1 million people.
Power companies restarted some units on Tuesday after checks for quake damage.
“Japan’s weather is getting colder, with the forecast pushing demand up quite considerably into Thursday,” said James Whistler, global head of energy derivatives at SSY Futures.
“Thursday’s load forecast is up 20 percent on Monday, or about 10 gigawatts, which gives you a sense of the size of the Japanese power market,” Whistler said.
JERA, Japan’s biggest power generation company, on Tuesday said that it had brought online another of the units at its Hirono coal power station that were shut down in the earthquake.
The earthquake injured more than 150 people, causing damage throughout the northern region, including Fukushima, where the meltdowns after a massive quake and tsunami 10 years ago left Japan without its fleet of reactors that supplied about one-third of the country’s electricity.
Nine reactors have been licensed to restart, but only four are presently in operation.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of snow storms, blizzards and high waves over a wide swathe of northern eastern and western Japan.
Blizzard conditions are expected to be the worst in “several years” and people should stay in shelter, the weather agency said.
