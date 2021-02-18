Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted on Tuesday as millions of residents remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 36 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
“I know people are angry and frustrated,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who woke up to more than 1 million people still without power in his city. “So am I.”
In all, between 2 and 3 million households in Texas still had no power nearly two full days after snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Photo: Bronte Wittpenn / Austin American-Statesman / USA Today / Reuters
More bad weather began on Tuesday night.
Making matters worse, expectations that the outages would be a shared sacrifice by the state’s 30 million residents quickly gave way to a cold reality, as pockets in some of the US’ largest cities, including San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, were left to shoulder the lasting brunt of a catastrophic power failure, and in subfreezing conditions that Texas’ grid operators had known was coming.
The breakdown sparked growing outrage and demands for answers over how Texas failed such a massive test of a major point of state pride: energy independence.
Photo: AP
Texans took to social media to highlight how while their neighborhoods froze, downtown skylines glowed, despite desperate calls to conserve energy.
“We are very angry. I was checking on my neighbor, she’s angry, too,” said Amber Nichols, whose north Austin home has had no power since early on Monday. “We’re all angry because there is no reason to leave entire neighborhoods freezing to death.”
“This is a complete bungle,” she said.
The toll of the outages was causing increasing worry.
Harris County officials reported “several carbon monoxide deaths” in or around Houston, and urged people not to operate vehicles or gasoline-powered generators indoors.
Authorities said that three children and their grandmother, who were believed to be trying to keep warm, also died in a suburban Houston house fire early on Tuesday.
In Galveston, the medical examiner’s office requested a refrigerated truck to expand body storage, although County Judge Mark Henry said that he did not know how many deaths there had been related to the weather.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of the grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, said that the problem was a lack of weatherized power plants, and a statewide energy market that does not incentivize companies to generate electricity when demand is low.
In Texas, demand peaks in August.
He rejected that the storm went beyond what could have been anticipated.
“That’s nonsense. It’s not acceptable,” Hirs said. “Every eight to 10 years we have really bad winters. This is not a surprise.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian