Anger mounts in Texas over power cuts

‘COMPLETE BUNGLE’: A lack of weatherized power plants was to blame, while claims the situation could not have been anticipated were absurd, an expert said

AP, AUSTIN, Texas





Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted on Tuesday as millions of residents remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 36 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.

“I know people are angry and frustrated,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who woke up to more than 1 million people still without power in his city. “So am I.”

In all, between 2 and 3 million households in Texas still had no power nearly two full days after snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts.

A man walks in snow in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday. Photo: Bronte Wittpenn / Austin American-Statesman / USA Today / Reuters

More bad weather began on Tuesday night.

Making matters worse, expectations that the outages would be a shared sacrifice by the state’s 30 million residents quickly gave way to a cold reality, as pockets in some of the US’ largest cities, including San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, were left to shoulder the lasting brunt of a catastrophic power failure, and in subfreezing conditions that Texas’ grid operators had known was coming.

The breakdown sparked growing outrage and demands for answers over how Texas failed such a massive test of a major point of state pride: energy independence.

People warm themselves around a fire in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Texans took to social media to highlight how while their neighborhoods froze, downtown skylines glowed, despite desperate calls to conserve energy.

“We are very angry. I was checking on my neighbor, she’s angry, too,” said Amber Nichols, whose north Austin home has had no power since early on Monday. “We’re all angry because there is no reason to leave entire neighborhoods freezing to death.”

“This is a complete bungle,” she said.

The toll of the outages was causing increasing worry.

Harris County officials reported “several carbon monoxide deaths” in or around Houston, and urged people not to operate vehicles or gasoline-powered generators indoors.

Authorities said that three children and their grandmother, who were believed to be trying to keep warm, also died in a suburban Houston house fire early on Tuesday.

In Galveston, the medical examiner’s office requested a refrigerated truck to expand body storage, although County Judge Mark Henry said that he did not know how many deaths there had been related to the weather.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of the grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, said that the problem was a lack of weatherized power plants, and a statewide energy market that does not incentivize companies to generate electricity when demand is low.

In Texas, demand peaks in August.

He rejected that the storm went beyond what could have been anticipated.

“That’s nonsense. It’s not acceptable,” Hirs said. “Every eight to 10 years we have really bad winters. This is not a surprise.”