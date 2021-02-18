Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Republican senators to dump Mitch McConnell as their leader in the US Senate following his criticism of Trump after his second impeachment trial.
“The Republican party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said in a statement.
“Mitch is a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said.
Photo: AFP
The attack came after McConnell on Saturday said that even though he had voted to acquit Trump at the trial, the former president was nevertheless “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol in Washington.
Trump said that the lawmaker had cost the party control of the Senate.
He claimed credit for McConnell’s own electoral win for another six-year term representing Kentucky in the Senate, where the 78-year-old has served since 1984.
“My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him,” Trump said. “Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly.”
Trump also blamed McConnell for the party’s loss of two Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election on Jan. 5 last year, handing control of the Senate to Democrats.
Trump took aim at McConnell’s links to China.
“McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings,” he wrote.
He threatened to use his continuing popularity to support any Republican candidates who support his agenda.
“If Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” the statement said on McConnell.
“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,” it said.
“This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future,” it said.
