Lawsuit accuses Trump of incitement

SCOPE OF THE PRESIDENCY: The lawsuit said a coordinated campaign to interfere with the confirmation of election results led to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol

AP, WASHINGTON





US Representative Bennie Thompson on Tuesday accused former US president Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit of inciting the storming of the US Capitol, and conspiring with his lawyer and groups to try to prevent the US Congress from certifying the results of last year’s US presidential election.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

It also names as defendants former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, organizations that have had members charged by the US Department of Justice over the events of Jan. 6.

US Representative Bennie Thompson speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 17 last year. Photo: AFP

“All I wanted to do was do my job, and the insurrection that occurred prevented me from doing that,” Thompson told reporters as he recounted his experiences as people broke into the Capitol and disrupted the process of certifying the election.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said in a statement that Trump did not organize a rally that preceded the riot and “did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under the Ku Klux Klan Act, came three days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial that centered on allegations that he incited the riot.

The suit traces the effort by Trump and Giuliani to challenge the election results with allegations of fraud.

Despite evidence to the contrary, the two portrayed the election as stolen, while Trump “endorsed rather than discouraged” threats of violence from his supporters in the weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol, the suit says.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the suit says.

“It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,” it says.

US presidents are historically afforded broad immunity from lawsuits for actions they take in their role as commander in chief.

However, the lawsuit was brought against Trump in his personal, not official, capacity and alleges that none of the behavior at issue had to do with his responsibilities as president.

“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president,” Joseph Sellers, a lawyer who represents Thompson, said in an interview.

“In this respect, because of his conduct, he is just like any other private citizen,” he said.

Sellers, a lawyer with the law firm of Cohen Milstein, filed the case along with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Several other members of Congress are expected to join.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that US President Joe Biden supports the rights of individuals “to take steps through the judicial process,” but she declined to comment further.