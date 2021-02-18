Myanmar’s online savvy youth take on the junta

AFP, HONG KONG





Their signs say it all: Myanmar’s ruling junta is worse than an ex-boyfriend, fouler than fish curry, rejected by millions and more painful than a period.

As they flood streets across the country in opposition to last week’s military coup, a younger generation of Burmese protesters are cracking jokes at the military’s expense, and winning fans on social media with their colorful, witty and often explicit signage.

The situation is so bad, as one demonstrator’s poster read: “Even the introverts are here.”

Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“My ex is bad, but the Burmese military is worse,” another said.

Scorn has particularly been heaped on Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is in charge after the coup deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Our dreams are higher than MAL’s height,” read a handwritten cardboard sign — a reference to the general’s diminutive stature.

“Min Aung Hlaing, I hate you more than my periods,” one held out of a vehicle window said.

Photographs of the relatable, sly remarks have been shared thousands of times on social media, with retweets and comments from users in Hong Kong, the US and elsewhere.

This social media savvy campaign “is a new, creative type of protesting for Myanmar,” said Htaike Htaike Aung, executive director of Myanmar ICT for Development, a Yangon-based digital rights group.

“The younger generation ... is on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Discord mobilizing other young people,” she said.

Unlike previous generations largely cut off from the world during the 49 years of military rule, these younger Burmese protesters came of age plugged into the Internet zeitgeist — and they are online savvy.

In one widely shared sign, a woman reinterpreted WAP — Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexually explicit summer hit — to mean “We are protesting peacefully.”

Many of the signs are in English, highlighting the desire to appeal to an international audience.

Social media has not only spread their message, but also connected Burmese protesters to Hong Kong and Thai users, who have swapped tips on how to stay safe during demonstrations.

Hard hats — essential gear during Hong Kong’s unrest — are also becoming a signature of this movement.

None of this would have been possible a decade ago.

Before the country began a democratic transition in 2011, cybercafes dotted major cities, but Skype, Gmail and Facebook were restricted under the military-imposed isolation. Despite smartphone usage exploding around the world, only North Korea had fewer mobile phones than Myanmar, where SIM cards cost thousands of dollars.

That changed in 2013, when the government ended the state monopoly on telecommunications and SIM prices plummeted, while cheap, Chinese smartphones — with Facebook preloaded — became widely available.

Eager to connect, the country came online virtually overnight and was soon inundated with ride-hailing apps, food-delivery services and money-transfer platforms in an Internet gold rush.

Pulling the plug on all of this connectivity would be hard, if not impossible, Htaike Htaike Aung said.

The military has tried to put a chokehold on the country’s Internet, but users circumvented a nationwide blackout as well as social media restrictions with virtual private networks, foreign SIM cards and other measures.

As one of the tongue-in-cheek signs proliferating across the country put it, the military “has messed with the wrong generation.”