World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

At least 40 die in bus accident

An overcrowded bus yesterday drove off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people, an official said. Six people were rescued after the accident in Madhya Pradesh state, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said. He said more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34. Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers. The water supply to the canal was cut to aid the rescue effort. The bus was traveling from Sidhi district to Satna district when the accident occurred. Officials were investigating the cause. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to families of the victims and called the accident “horrific.”

CHAD

Troops to be sent to Sahel

The country would send 1,200 troops to combat militants in a flashpoint Sahel border zone, its President Idriss Deby Itno said on Monday, as France looks to reduce its longstanding military presence in the vast, volatile region. Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and France are holding talks on the future of their campaign against insurgencies raging in the Sahel. The troops would be deployed to the flashpoint “three border” zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, the president wrote on Twitter on the fringes of the regional summit, which French President Emmanuel Macron joined by videolink. Opening the summit, Deby said it was time for the international community to “urgently” step up funds for development and poverty alleviation to help cut off sources of recruitment for militants. Just hours before the summit opened, Malian sources said two troops had been killed by a highway bomb in central Mali.

UKRAINE

Man fakes murder over snow

A Ukrainian man reported a fictitious murder in the hope that police would clear his snow-covered road when they came to arrest him, regional authorities said on Monday. The man called police on Saturday evening to tell them he had killed his mother’s partner by stabbing him in the chest. “But at the same time he immediately warned the police that they should come to him along with a snow plow, because there is no other way to get to him,” said Yuliya Kovtun, police spokeswoman for the northern Chernihiv regional police. She said officers did not take a snow plow and were able to get to the man’s house in a sports utility vehicle. “Immediately after arriving, they discovered that the relative was indeed at the house, but in one piece and unharmed — no one had attacked him,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Burr condemned in vote

North Carolina Republican leaders on Monday voted to censure Senator Richard Burr over his vote to convict former president Donald Trump during his impeachment trial. Burr, a third-term North Carolina Republican who has said he does not plan to seek re-election next year, was one of just seven out of 50 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump for inciting his supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on Congress. The North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee voted unanimously to censure Burr, saying it agrees “with the strong majority of Republicans” that the effort “lies outside the United States Constitution.” Burr said after the committee vote that it was a “sad day” for North Carolina Republicans. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation,” he said.