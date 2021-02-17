Iraq rocket attack kills foreign civilian

AIRBASE TARGETED: Several contractors from the US were also wounded in the attack. The US secretary of state pledged to ‘hold accountable those responsible’

AFP, ERBIL, Iraq





A volley of rockets targeting an airbase in Iraq’s Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others and a US soldier, the US-led coalition said.

The attack late on Monday was the first time in nearly two months that Western military or diplomatic installations have been targeted in Iraq, after a string of similar incidents.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an investigation and promised to “hold accountable those responsible.”

“Several American contractors” appeared to have been wounded, he added, without giving details.

Former US president Donald Trump had threatened that the killing of a US national in such a rocket attack would prompt a mass bombing campaign in Iraq.

Iraqi and Western security sources said that at least three rockets were fired in the direction of the Erbil International Airport, where foreign troops are based as part of an international alliance fighting the Islamic State group.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said that the dead contractor was not Iraqi, but could not give immediate details on the victim’s nationality.

Since Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State in late 2017, the coalition has been reduced to fewer than 3,500 troops, 2,500 of them from the US.

Most are concentrated at the military complex at the Erbil airport, a coalition source said.

The attack was claimed by a shadowy group calling itself “Awliyaa al-Dam” or “Guardians of Blood.”

About a dozen such groups have cropped up in the past year claiming rocket attacks, but US and Iraqi security officials have said that they believe them to be front groups for prominent pro-Iran factions, including Kataeb Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

Two other rockets hit residential neighborhoods on the outskirts of Erbil.

Delovan Jalal, the head of Erbil’s health directorate, said that at least five civilians were wounded and one was in a critical condition.

The Kurdistan region’s interior ministry confirmed “several rockets” had hit the city and said that security agencies had launched a “detailed investigation,” urging civilians to stay home.

Following the attack, security forces deployed around the airport and helicopters could be heard on the city’s edges, an Agence France-Presse correspondent said.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh tweeted that the attack marked a “dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act.”

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the autonomous Kurdish region, condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”

Two intelligence sources said the attack was carried out from within the autonomous Kurdish region.