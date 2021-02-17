New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by “unilaterally” canceling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State group.
Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of the Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria.
The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government canceled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The 40-year-old leader said Australia had “abdicated its responsibilities” by unilaterally canceling the citizenship, forcing New Zealand to shoulder the responsibility for the woman, who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six.
“New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a news conference in Canberra said: “My job is Australia’s interests. That’s my job. And it’s my job as the Australian prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first. I think all Australians would agree with that.”
He said he was scheduled to speak with Ardern today, but added that legislation passed in parliament automatically cancels the citizenship of a dual citizen accused of being engaged in terrorist activities.
The woman’s case has been known to Australian and New Zealand authorities for some time. Ardern said that after Australia stripped her of her citizenship, she told Morrison that the decision was wrong.
“I never believed the right response was to simply have a race to revoke people’s citizenships ... they did not act in good faith,” she said.
Ardern said her government has an obligation to its citizens regardless of the circumstances or offenses committed, and that decisions would be driven by the fact that two small children “who did not make the choice of being born in a war zone” were involved.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian