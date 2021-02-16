INDIA
Advocate arrested
Police have arrested a woman accused of editing and circulating a document posted on Twitter by Greta Thunberg that authorities have said is anti-government. Swedish climate advocate Thunberg tweeted her backing this month for Indian farmers who have been demonstrating since December last year against agricultural reforms they say would harm their livelihood, but benefit large corporations. She shared a document that she said was a toolkit to create and spread awareness about the farmers’ complaints. New Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, who a police source told reporters is a senior leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future campaign movement. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was remanded in custody until a court hearing in five days’ time. Police did not say what Ravi had been charged with, but accused her of being “a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination.”
UNITED STATES
Sussexes expect second child
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their second child, a spokesman said on Sunday. The couple released a black-and-white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Markle, 39, showing signs of pregnancy. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesman said, referring to the couple’s son. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The announcement came 37 years to the day newspapers in the UK carried the news that Prince Charles and Princess Diana were expecting Harry, their second child. Meghan and Harry, 36, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.
THAILAND
New virus variant detected
The country yesterday reported 143 new coronavirus infections and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus task force said. Two new deaths were reported, taking fatalities to 82, with overall cases at 24,714, the majority of which have come in the past two months. The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania and was undergoing the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, the task force told a briefing.
INDONESIA
Landslide kills at least two
Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Java island, killing at least two people and leaving 16 others missing, as emergency personnel digging with their bare hands and farm tools desperately sought to unearth more victims yesterday, officials said. Hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers, police and volunteers, took part in the search for the missing in the village of Selopuro in East Java’s Nganjuk District to search for possible victims, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said.
UNITED STATES
Snow leopard dies
A snow leopard that gained attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at age 17, a New Jersey zoo said on Sunday. Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was “peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer” on Friday, Cape May County said in a press release. “Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable,” zoo associate veterinarian Alex Ernst said.
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into