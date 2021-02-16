World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Advocate arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of editing and circulating a document posted on Twitter by Greta Thunberg that authorities have said is anti-government. Swedish climate advocate Thunberg tweeted her backing this month for Indian farmers who have been demonstrating since December last year against agricultural reforms they say would harm their livelihood, but benefit large corporations. She shared a document that she said was a toolkit to create and spread awareness about the farmers’ complaints. New Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, who a police source told reporters is a senior leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future campaign movement. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was remanded in custody until a court hearing in five days’ time. Police did not say what Ravi had been charged with, but accused her of being “a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination.”

UNITED STATES

Sussexes expect second child

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their second child, a spokesman said on Sunday. The couple released a black-and-white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Markle, 39, showing signs of pregnancy. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesman said, referring to the couple’s son. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The announcement came 37 years to the day newspapers in the UK carried the news that Prince Charles and Princess Diana were expecting Harry, their second child. Meghan and Harry, 36, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.

THAILAND

New virus variant detected

The country yesterday reported 143 new coronavirus infections and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus task force said. Two new deaths were reported, taking fatalities to 82, with overall cases at 24,714, the majority of which have come in the past two months. The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania and was undergoing the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, the task force told a briefing.

INDONESIA

Landslide kills at least two

Torrential rains triggered a landslide on Java island, killing at least two people and leaving 16 others missing, as emergency personnel digging with their bare hands and farm tools desperately sought to unearth more victims yesterday, officials said. Hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers, police and volunteers, took part in the search for the missing in the village of Selopuro in East Java’s Nganjuk District to search for possible victims, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said.

UNITED STATES

Snow leopard dies

A snow leopard that gained attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at age 17, a New Jersey zoo said on Sunday. Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was “peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer” on Friday, Cape May County said in a press release. “Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable,” zoo associate veterinarian Alex Ernst said.