Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Sunday staged a Valentine’s Day protest by waving lights as a symbol of discontent with the authorities that have waged a harsh crackdown on street rallies.
A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go outside at 8pm and hold up mobile phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin made fear his sole weapon,” Volkov said. “We have to overcome this fear. We have to carry out a protest action that riot police can’t stop and that anyone can join.”
Photo: AFP
Putin said he can understand why people support the rallies, according to his meeting with the chief editors of major media outlets broadcast on state television on Sunday.
“Irritation is growing, there are many problems, there is not enough money,” Putin said.
He referred to Navalny only as a “figure” that was being used by Europe, the US and other countries to destabilize Russia.
The flash mob, which organizers called “Love is more powerful than fear,” started in the Russian Far East and moved across the country’s 11 time zones from Siberia to Moscow.
Navalny’s team account and participants posted photographs of people holding torches and phones.
The organizers did not have information on how many people took part.
Navalny posted a photo with his wife, Yulia, on Instagram, with the message: “I love you. And all the jokes I make in the courts, I make only for you to laugh in the first row.”
Riot police detained more than 11,000 when protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities on Jan. 23 and 31.
The largest nationwide protests in a decade came after police detained Navalny when he last month returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into