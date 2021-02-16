Russian opposition holds Valentine’s Day flash mob

Bloomberg





Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Sunday staged a Valentine’s Day protest by waving lights as a symbol of discontent with the authorities that have waged a harsh crackdown on street rallies.

A top Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, had urged supporters to go outside at 8pm and hold up mobile phone flashlights or other lights for a few minutes, after announcing that the opposition was suspending further street rallies until spring.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin made fear his sole weapon,” Volkov said. “We have to overcome this fear. We have to carry out a protest action that riot police can’t stop and that anyone can join.”

Supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny take part in a protest near Red Square in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Putin said he can understand why people support the rallies, according to his meeting with the chief editors of major media outlets broadcast on state television on Sunday.

“Irritation is growing, there are many problems, there is not enough money,” Putin said.

He referred to Navalny only as a “figure” that was being used by Europe, the US and other countries to destabilize Russia.

The flash mob, which organizers called “Love is more powerful than fear,” started in the Russian Far East and moved across the country’s 11 time zones from Siberia to Moscow.

Navalny’s team account and participants posted photographs of people holding torches and phones.

The organizers did not have information on how many people took part.

Navalny posted a photo with his wife, Yulia, on Instagram, with the message: “I love you. And all the jokes I make in the courts, I make only for you to laugh in the first row.”

Riot police detained more than 11,000 when protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities on Jan. 23 and 31.

The largest nationwide protests in a decade came after police detained Navalny when he last month returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.