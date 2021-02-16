In US, doctors who refuse to prescribe opioids face death threats from patients

AP





One patient threatened to shoot Terry Hunt if physical therapy did not relieve his pain as effectively as opioids did. Another harassed his staff, then roamed a hospital searching for Hunt after being told he would be weaned off painkillers he had used inappropriately.

Hunt was unharmed, but shaken enough to ask the central Illinois hospital system where he worked to dismiss both patients.

So when he heard about an attack on Tuesday last week at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, that left one person dead and four injured, “the first thing I assumed is that it was something to do with pain medication,” Hunt said. “It makes us ask about our own workplace: ‘How secure are we?’”

Police officers canvas the area outside an Allina Health Clinic where a shooting took place in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, was angry about his medical treatment before he shot five workers and detonated three apparent pipe bombs at an Allina Health clinic.

A police report says he had threatened a similar mass shooting in 2018, allegedly as revenge against people who he said “tortured” him with back surgeries and prescribed medication.

Doctors who treat pain say threats of violence escalated markedly in the past few years as mounting legal and regulatory pressure stemming from the deadly opioid epidemic led many to prescribe alternatives and taper their patients off addictive painkillers.

While some patients benefit from careful use of opioids, and doctors do not want to stigmatize them, many would be better off treating pain with other therapies, experts have said.

However, many become addicted to the drugs that are often intended for short-term use following surgeries.

“It hijacks their brain,” said Carrie DeLone, regional medical director at Penn State Health Community Medical Group. “They don’t see themselves as having a problem.”

Pain specialist Andrew Kolodny said patients are convinced that opioids are treating their underlying problem, because if they try to go without a dose or as their previous dose wears off, “they’re feeling horrible, agonizing pain,” when it can be the withdrawal that is causing pain hypersensitivity.

“It’s much easier to give the patient what they want. You write the prescription ... they walk out the door happy and there are no problems. To try and help a patient taper down ... is much harder,” Kolodny said.

When a doctor says no, things can turn ugly.

“We’ve had patients waiting for doctors in parking lots to harass them. We’ve had them say, ‘We’re going to shoot you,’ or ‘We’re going to burn your house down,’” DeLone said.

Almost half of pain specialists surveyed during a violence education session at a 2019 American Academy of Pain Medicine meeting cited opioid management as the reason they had been threatened, said Michael Hooten, president-elect of the organization.

In response to threats, doctors have dismissed patients.

However, they have also installed alarm systems and panic buttons and set up exam rooms so doctors are closest to the door.

Some even advocate carrying weapons, Hooten said, adding that smaller clinics are at greatest risk, because they might not be able to afford security.

St Joseph County, Indiana, Prosecutor Ken Cotter said he did not know that such threats were common until 2017, when a man shot and killed a doctor who refused to prescribe opioids to his wife.

Before that, “I do not recall ever reading a threat report” from a doctor, said Cotter, who said he received calls from about 20 doctors after the shooting telling him how common they were.

“They took [threats] as a cost of doing business,” he said.