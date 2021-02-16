Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the US on Sunday, canceling flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight.
“Typically, we just don’t have quite this much cold air in place that far south,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
The storm has prompted officials in Houston, Texas, where temperatures were in the 20°Cs earlier this week, to advise residents to prepare for power outages and hazardous roads that could be similar to those experienced in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane.
Photo: AP
As rain fell on Sunday in the Houston area, the temperature hovered near freezing.
“This rain will be transitioning over to just freezing rain, sleet and snow during the overnight through early morning hours tomorrow,” US National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Lichter said.
Chenard said significant ice and up to 30cm of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains into yesterday.
Winter weather conditions are affecting large portions of the US, but it is rare for them to extend so far south, Chenard said.
The Dallas area had a covering of snow by Sunday morning, with flakes still falling, and as much as 15cm was forecast.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties, on Saturday said: “All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm.”
Abbott, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.
In a statement on Sunday night, US President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts.
The declaration allows the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance, equipment and resources to those affected by the storm.
The weather was affecting operations at airports across the area, with more than 760 flights canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, and at Dallas Love Field most of the nearly 200 flights for Southwest Airlines, the airport’s main carrier, were canceled.
American Airlines said about 345 of its flights were canceled at DFW Airport, its hub, by early Sunday afternoon.
The airline said the storm was also affecting its flights across the region, with operations reduced and canceled at airports across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Officials were discouraging travel in the wintry conditions. By early Sunday afternoon, the Texas Highway Patrol had reported several multivehicle pileups in West Texas, including one that involved 25 vehicles and shut down a portion of Interstate 20 westbound.
The National Weather Service on Sunday said that the forecast through early today called 20cm to 30cm of snow in central Oklahoma, and 10cm to 20cm in an area extending from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley in the Northeast.
