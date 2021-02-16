West Africa on Sunday faced its first known Ebola resurgence since the end of a devastating outbreak in 2016, with Guinea responding to what its health chief called an “epidemic” after seven cases were confirmed and three deaths.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic stretching health resources across the world, Guinea and the WHO say they are better prepared to deal with Ebola now than they were five years ago because of good progress on vaccines.
The WHO said it would rush assistance to Guinea and seek to ensure that it receives adequate inoculations, as neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone went on high alert as a precaution.
Photo: AFP
“Very early this morning, the Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus,” Sakoba Keita, head of Guinea’s National Agency for Health Security, said after an emergency meeting in the capital.
Guinea Minister of Health Remy Lamah had earlier spoken of four deaths and it was not immediately clear why the new toll was lower.
The cases mark the first known resurgence of Ebola in West Africa since a 2013-2016 epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people, the worst involving the virus on record.
That epidemic also began in Guinea in the same southeastern region where the new cases have been found.
The virus, believed to reside in bats, was first identified in 1976 in Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).
Keita said that one person had died in late January in Gouecke, southeastern Guinea, near the Liberian border.
The victim was buried on Feb. 1 “and some people who took part in this funeral began to have symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, bleeding and fever a few days later,” he said.
Some samples tested by a laboratory set up by the EU in Gueckedou in the same region revealed Ebola on Friday, Keita said.
He added that Guinea is now in an “Ebola epidemic situation.”
Patients have been isolated and an investigation was ordered to determine the home villages of all who took part in the burial to carry out contact tracing, Keita said.
Experts would also work to determine the outbreak’s origin, which could be a previously cured patient whose disease relapsed or transmission by “wild animals, in particular bats,” Keita said.
“We are going to rapidly deploy crucial assets to help Guinea,” WHO representative Alfred George Ki-Zerbo told a news briefing. “The WHO is on full alert, and is in contact with the manufacturer [of a vaccine] to ensure the necessary doses are made available as quickly as possible to help fight back.”
The WHO has eyed each new Ebola outbreak since 2016 with great concern, treating the most recent one in the DR Congo as an international health emergency.
Guinea’s neighbors Liberia and Sierra Leone both went on high alert despite not yet having recorded any infections.
The WHO said in a statement it was already helping the two countries to raise their vigilance.
