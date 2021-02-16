Iran test fires short-range, all-weather ‘smart’ missile

AP, TEHRAN





Iran’s army on Sunday test-fired a sophisticated short-range missile, state media reported.

The report by the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted the commander of the army’s ground forces, General Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile’s range was 300km.

Heidari said the “smart” missile is capable of working under “any weather condition.”

He did not say where the test took place.

Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of traveling up to 2,000km — far enough to reach Israel and US military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

In a parallel development, Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, coordinating deputy of the army, told IRNA that Iran and Russia would hold a joint naval drill in northern part of the Indian Ocean in the “near future.”

Sayyari said the drill is aimed at “reinforcing security” in the region.

This is the second such drill since 2019, when the two nations held a four-day exercise alongside China’s navy.

Tehran has been seeking to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow while under US-led sanctions. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also increased in recent years.

In teh past few months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure US President Joe Biden to re-enter a previous nuclear accord that former US president Donald Trump abandoned. Biden has said the US could re-enter the deal.

On Thursday, the Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill near Iraqi border using drones, helicopters and tanks.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

When the US then increased sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.