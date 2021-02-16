COVID-19: Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades held off

The Philippine government’s approval for reopening many movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year was postponed at least another two weeks as mayors feared it would result in more COVID-19 infections.

The easing of restrictions in the capital and other regions under moderate restrictions was planned after Manila was hit by one of the worst recessions in the region caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is to allow larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, from 30 percent capacity to 50 percent.

Mayors under the Metro Manila Development Authority expressed apprehension over the reopening of cinemas and video game arcades.

Philippine officials said that mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety amid the easing of quarantine restrictions in more public areas, including museums, libraries, parks and historical sites.

“This is a very problematic proposition. This might bring a surge in our COVID cases,” Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told ABS-CBN News, adding that mayors in the capital region were not consulted by the national government on the reopening of cinemas.

Teodoro said he would order movie houses to remain shut in his city.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said that he and other mayors would meet government officials to discuss the reopening of cinemas, which he welcomed as long as health safeguards are put in place.

The former TV and movie actor said that cinema staff should be tested for COVID-19, adding that reopening theaters would help encourage movie companies to produce films again.

“We want the economy reopened to the maximum possible, and in the most responsible way possible,” he said by telephone.

Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised news briefing that the reopening of movie houses would be postponed from yesterday to March 1 in the capital region to allow consultations and more time to craft safety guidelines.

Movie houses in regions that have drafted health guidelines could reopen right away, Roque added.

Roque said that a government body dealing with the pandemic and mayors “are not engaging in a cockfight.”

“We agree that the economy should gradually be reopened, because more people now are going hungry than those who get sick or die due to COVID,” Roque said.

The Philippines has reported 549,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11,515 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

The government has faced criticism for failing to immediately secure COVID-19 vaccines despite being a pandemic hotspot.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said wealthier Western countries, where the vaccines originate, have purchased massive vaccine doses for their citizens, depriving poorer countries like the Philippines of early supplies.

Roque said that initial batches of COVID-19 vaccine, including about 600,000 doses donated by China, would arrive in the Philippines later this month.