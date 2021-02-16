Australia and New Zealand have received their first COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and are to begin rolling out inoculations in the coming week, while populous cities of Melbourne and Auckland remained locked down following the emergence of new cases.
“The Eagle has landed,” Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt yesterday told reporters in Canberra as the first shipment of 142,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech touched down.
Vaccinations in Australia are to start from Monday next week.
Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the first batch of 60,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines had arrived and would undergo safety checks before border workers start receiving vaccinations from Saturday.
“This will be the largest full-scale vaccination campaign in this country’s history,” Ardern said.
“We have purchased enough vaccines to cover all New Zealanders and to do so for free. That includes all those in New Zealand regardless of their visa status,” Ardern said.
Both countries have snap lockdowns in place in populous cities after a cluster emerged from a quarantine hotel in Melbourne and as New Zealand authorities investigate how a strain of a highly transmissible UK variant was found in three members of an Auckland family.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, yesterday reported one new case, taking the total in the cluster linked to the quarantine hotel to 17.
The most recent is the mother of a three-year-old child who tested positive a day earlier.
The leader of Victoria said that it was too early to say if the five-day lockdown would end as planned tomorrow evening. Its more than 6 million residents are required to stay home except for essential shopping and work, caregiving and outdoor exercise.
The Australian Open tennis tournament, being held in the state capital of Melbourne until Sunday, has barred spectators until the end of the lockdown.
Across the Tasman Sea, Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were on Sunday plunged into a new three-day lockdown, prompting Australia to suspend a travel bubble with New Zealand.
Auckland’s lockdown is the first in six months for New Zealand, after a hard shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have largely eliminated local transmission.
New Zealand was ranked the best performing nation among almost 100 in an index by Australia’s Lowy Institute based on containment of the coronavirus.
Australia came in at number 10 as border closures and lockdowns in both countries successfully contained the spread.
New Zealand has reported 2,336 confirmed and probable cases since the start of the pandemic, including 25 deaths. That compares with 28,900 cases and 909 deaths in Australia.
