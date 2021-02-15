White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigned on Saturday amid allegations he threatened a reporter who was investigating his relationship with another journalist.
Ducklo’s departure came after Vanity Fair reported on Friday that he used misogynistic language as he tried to talk a Politico reporter out of writing about his relationship with an Axios reporter.
He was initially given a one-week suspension as his boss, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, defended him, but by Saturday, the situation became untenable.
“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening,” Psaki said in a statement. “We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the president in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions.”
US President Joe Biden has long made clear he does not accept disrespectful treatment of others by his staff. On Inauguration Day, as he swore in hundreds of political appointees, Biden laid out a zero-tolerance policy for misbehavior.
“I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts,” Biden said.
After word of Ducklo’s suspension, Biden aides expressed frustration that he had been treated too leniently, according to three people familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.
Given the nature of his comments to the reporter and Biden’s recent warning, they believed he should have been fired immediately.
Ducklo, 32, warned a female Politico reporter against publishing a story about his relationship with Alexi McCammond of Axios, who had covered the Biden campaign, according to the Vanity Fair report.
He told the Politico reporter: “I will destroy you,” and spoke in sexually explicit terms as he worked to kill the story, according to the magazine.
The Vanity Fair article came after People magazine on Monday published a story about Ducklo’s relationship with McCammond and his treatment for lung cancer.
Ducklo on Saturday expressed remorse for his words. “No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone.”
