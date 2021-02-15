The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn on Saturday, when a calf, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.
There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, said federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday’s discovery of the 7m male infant at Anastasia State Park near St Augustine.
“This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Photo: AP
“Every mortality that occurs really has a devastating impact on the population as a whole, because they are one of our most critically endangered whales in the world,” she said. “Every whale counts.”
The infant whale is believed to be the first born of a 19-year-old whale biologists named “Infinity.”
Both were sighted off Amelia Island in northern Florida on Jan. 17.
The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation, but federal officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved. The whale suffered propeller wounds to the head and back.
Inclement weather kept biologists from immediately launching a search for the calf’s mother to see if she might have also been injured by the collision with a boat.
It was the second calf mortality since the calving season. Another calf was found dead in November on one of North Carolina’s barrier islands.
From November to April, right whales swim south from the frigid northern Atlantic to give birth in warmer waters off the northern coast of Florida.
The whales spend those months cruising through waters off the coast, sometimes coming within a couple hundred feet from beaches — which make them vulnerable to boaters and fishing vessels going in and out piers.
Mase said about 40 right whales have been sighted off the southeast coast of the US, with 15 pairs of moms and their calves.
Federal laws prohibit people from harming the animals.
People are supposed to remain at least 460m away from whales.
“If you’re in this area, please give these animals space,” NOAA spokesperson Allison Garrett said. “The rule is 500 yards — that’s five football fields. That includes people, boats, drones, paddle boards — everything. That’s the law.”
Garrett urged people who come upon one of the rare whales to report the sighting to officials at (877) 942-5343 to help track their numbers.
